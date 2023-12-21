National Sports Awards 2023: Wrestlers Sunil, Antim, golfer Diksha to get Arjuna

Three players from Haryana were confirmed as the recipients of the Arjuna Award as the sports ministry confirmed the annual sports awards for 2023 on Thursday. HT Image

Wrestlers Sunil Kumar and Antim, and golfer Diksha Dagar are among 26 sports persons selected for the Arjuna Award. The players will receive their awards from President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 9, 2024.

Antim Panghal, 19, a resident of Bhagana village in Hisar, dedicated her award to her parents and coaches. She said she used to train for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. She is the first Indian to win a world championship under 20. Antim had won a bronze medal in the Asian Games last year and a silver in the Asian championship this year. Her father Ramniwas had sold his one-and-a-half acre of land, a tractor and buffaloes so that financial issues did not come up in Antim’s training. Her name was proposed by her parents as Antim because she was born after three sisters and her family was expecting a baby boy.

Antim said her name now depicts her glory.

“ My parents had shifted seven to eight years ago from Bhagana village for my training. In the beginning, people used to question my father’s decision but his decision came at a turning point in our family life,” she added.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the players for being selected for the National Sports Awards.

“The athletes from Haryana demonstrate their highest capabilities in various national and International competitions. The players have reached new heights through their hard work and dedication, leading to their selection for the National Sports Awards,” the CM added.

He expressed happiness and pride, saying that Haryana consistently holds the number-one position in sports. He highlighted that the state’s athletes have made the state proud by significantly contributing to various sports, and he takes pride in it. The Chief Minister stated that the government is working to strengthen the necessary facilities for sports and will continue to do so, ensuring that Haryana’s athletes continue to shine in every field.

Moreover, Kurukshetra University has been declared the runner-up for the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023.