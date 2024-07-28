National-level taekwondo player among 2 dead in Samrala mishap

(Blurb) 17-year-old Sapna, a state-level gold medallist, had competed at the national level Two girls, including a state-level gold medallist in martial arts, died and a man sustained severe injuries in a road mishap on the national highway near Malwa College, Bondli, at Dayalpura bypass in Samrala on Sunday evening. (HT File)

Two girls, including a state-level gold medallist in martial arts, died and a man sustained severe injuries in a road mishap on the national highway near Malwa College, Bondli, at Dayalpura bypass in Samrala on Sunday evening. The three were returning from Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh when their bike hit the railing of the elevated road.

Deceased Sapna, 17, and Shakuntala, 22 of Gobindpur near Dhandari Kalan of Ludhiana fell from the elevated road, resulting in their death. The injured, identified as 36-year-old Ankit, survived as he was left hanging on the edge of the flyover.

Onlookers immediately rushed him to the Samrala civil hospital where he received initial treatment before being referred to Ludhiana. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle had a tyre burst, causing it to lose control and crash into the railing of the flyover.

Sapna was a taekwondo player who competed at the national level. She was a state-level gold medallist and had been offering free taekwondo training to underprivileged girls. Her coach Sandeep said her death is a significant loss to the sports community.

Inspector Davinderpal Singh, SHO at the Samrala police station, said passersby informed the police that the bike had a tyre burst. “Ankit, who was driving the bike, lost control, resulting in the mishap. The families have been informed,” he added.