Navjot Sidhu calls expelled ex-MLA Dhiman ‘asset’; announces to hold dist-level rallies from November
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman was a ‘political asset’.
Dhiman, who represented the Amargarh assembly segment thrice, was shown the door for “anti-party” activity after he questioned the appointment of the Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the new Congress president this month after replacing Sidhu.
Addressing a press conference in Bathinda, Sidhu said he was fighting a battle to protect the interests of Punjab and boost the morale of the party workers.
“Dhiman was elected MLA thrice and I consider him as an asset,” he said while evading a reply if having Dhiman with him in a political space was defiance of Congress leadership’s decision.
On the occasion, several Congress leaders from Bathinda, Fazilka, Mansa and other districts, including ex-MP from Ferozepur Sher Singh Ghubaya, ex-MLAs Nazar Singh Manshahia, Jagdev Kamalu, shared the political event where Dhiman was given a prominence space.
Prior to media interaction, Sidhu held a meeting with Congress leaders and workers at a hotel in Bathinda for nearly two hours.
No key political face from Bathinda Urban segment was present on the occasion.
Sharing his next political plans, Sidhu, who was removed as the state party chief after the Congress faced a humiliating defeat in the recent assembly polls, said he would soon start holding village-level meetings before organising big district-level rallies from November onwards.
He criticised the state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on various fronts.
“I am working to make the Congress strong. I am meeting the committed party workers as it is needed to battle with AAP. We will succeed in forming the next government,” he said.
A turncoat, Sidhu said he would meet the Punjab governor on Thursday to highlight serious issues of the state but confirmed that Congress party chief Warring was not part of the delegation.
“As per the protocol, three names of the delegation were forwarded (to the Raj Bhawan). If pradhan (president) accepts to lead the delegation, I will volunteer to withdraw from Thursday’s meeting. Punjab is facing serious challenges of governance and the AAP government lacks a vision and blueprint to redress the core issues like drugs, unemployment, electricity crisis and generation of revenues from various resources,” he added.
SAD questions AAP MP’s claims over river waters
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify the statement given by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta that Punjab's river waters would flow to each and every field in Haryana. “I urge (Punjab chief minister) Bhagwant Mann to clear his position,” added Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
4 die while cleaning a sewage tank in Haryana
“The families of the victims have been informed and action will be taken after registering a first information report (FIR). Officials are in the process of registering an FIR. An ambulance has been rushed to the spot. The rescue operation has started to fish out the bodies,” Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said.
Religious attires not allowed in exam halls: Karnataka minister
Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday said that students wearing hijab would not be allowed to write the second pre-university (PU) examination. The statement comes as students in the state are getting ready for their examinations scheduled from April 22 to May 18. On April 4, Nagesh said that the government has decided against allowing teachers wearing hijab to take part in the invigilation process during the Class 10 examinations.
Trans-Hindon areas report most Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad: Officials
A majority of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad are being reported from the trans-Hindon areas bordering Delhi. The official records indicate that of the 172 cases mapped by the health department till April 17, as many as 69 have surfaced from Indirapuram, 18 from Vaishali, five from Vasundhara and another 12 cases have emerged from localities such as Shastri Nagar and Mahendra Enclave. Raj Nagar Extension has also reported 15 cases.
40-foot-tall power pole comes crashing down at Parthala roundabout in Noida
A 40-foot-tall high-tension power transmission monopole fell on the road near the Parthala roundabout at Sector 123 in Noida on Tuesday afternoon. The Parthala roundabout witnesses heavy traffic during the peak hours as it connects Noida to Greater Noida West. Incidentally, the Noida authority is currently carrying out the construction of the Parthala flyover at the spot of the accident.
