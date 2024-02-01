 NC, PDP term interim Budget ‘disappointing’ - Hindustan Times
NC, PDP term interim Budget ‘disappointing’

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 01, 2024 10:24 PM IST

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) termed the interim Budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday as “disappointing”.

NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the people of the Union Territory had high hopes from the interim Budget but it has “disappointed” them.

“As expected, there was not much about price inflation price rise or job creations. So, there was not much that came out of the budget. The price rise is still high; the joblessness in this country is at an all-time high. Nothing was discussed in the budget which the common man or poor will be happy about. I believe it is just a budget and (the government is) playing with the numbers,” he said

“The Budget has nothing for poor or common masses. It is pro-industrialist and for the rich. The important sectors, such as agriculture and horticulture, have been neglected. This Budget will only benefit a section of businessmen,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MY Tarigami.

“Concept of social justice seems nowhere the way livelihood of poor working class is extremely difficult in given situations when a few own the entire economy of the country. The estimated growth of 7.3% seems purely a political stunt keeping in view forthcoming elections. Had the economy grown on such a scale other indicators of economy would have shown a remarkable growth. Summing up, the Budget is completely anti-poor and has been made to protect business interests of few people only,” said PDP additional spokesperson Rafeeq Rather.

Budget historic, outlines ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision: Sinha

The interim Budget reflects historic achievements of 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s govt and outlines his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has aptly noted that people are looking ahead to future with hope and optimism, said Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

“The budget is dedicated to a better future of common man. The emphasis on inclusivity, social inclusivity through coverage of all strata of the society, and geographical inclusivity through development of all regions of the country has put the Indian economy on a fast-track,” he added.

“The Union finance has announced several schemes for the biggest four castes in the interim budget. The target of 3 crore Lakhpati Didi, corpus of 1 lakh crore to accelerate innovations, new schemes for farmers and poor, will put the country on to a faster & high growth path,” Sinha said.

With inputs from PTI

