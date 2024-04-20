NCC director general visits PHHP&C directorate in Chandigarh todiscuss road map

National Cadet Corps (NCC) director general (DG) Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh visited the joint directorate of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHP&C) on Friday to discuss a road map for NCC’s expansion. Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh interacting with NCC cadets at the joint directorate of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. (HT photo)

The DG visited the sailing node, run by naval unit of Chandigarh group, at Sukhna Lake to witness watermanship training of cadets. He was shown various naval equipment and briefed on the activities by Chandigarh group commander Brig Harpreet Singh and naval unit commanding officer Capt Tejinder Singh.

Lt Gen Singh interacted with the officers and staff of the directorate, and group commanders of Punjab, Haryana, HP and Chandigarh. PHHP&C additional director general Maj Gen Manjeet Singh Mokha shared the social service and nation-building activities being carried out by the cadets of the directorate.

Cadets’ role in spreading awareness about government schemes and conducting blood donation camps was appreciated by the DG. He also felicitated meritorious cadets and staff of the directorate for excelling in various fields.