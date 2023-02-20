Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NCP leader, khaps seek sacking of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

NCP leader, khaps seek sacking of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 02:31 AM IST

Demanding the sacking of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh from the cabinet, hundreds of people from various parts of the state on Sunday reached Kaithal to attend a mahapanchayat called by a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and threatened that they will not allow Singh to enter Kaithal district.

The “Beti Mange Insaf” (daughter seeks justice) mahapachayat was called by the national president of the NCP students’ wing, Sonia Doohan, who has launched a campaign for the removal of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh from the state cabinet as he is facing a criminal case for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman coach. (HT Photo)
The “Beti Mange Insaf” (daughter seeks justice) mahapachayat was called by the national president of the NCP students’ wing, Sonia Doohan, who has launched a campaign for the removal of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh from the state cabinet as he is facing a criminal case for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman coach. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Demanding the sacking of minister Sandeep Singh from the cabinet, hundreds of people from various parts of the state on Sunday reached Kaithal to attend a mahapanchayat called by a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and threatened that they will not allow Singh to enter Kaithal district.

The “Beti Mange Insaf” (daughter seeks justice) mahapachayat was called by the national president of the NCP students’ wing, Sonia Doohan, who has launched a campaign for the removal of Singh from the state cabinet as he is facing a criminal case for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman coach.

Besides, the father of the woman coach who has accused Singh of sexual harassment, several leaders of the khap panchayats and members associated with different organisations attended the mahpanchayat and unanimously decided to oppose Singh’s entry into Kaithal district.

“My daughter is running from pillar to post to get justice but she is getting only assurances. Everyone has to unite against people like Singh so that such incidents should not be repeated with someone’s daughter,” the woman coach’s father said.

He also thanked the people of the state for extending their support and said the fight will continue till Singh is arrested.

Later addressing the gathering, Doohan, who had also held a protest at the Republic Day programme in Pehowa, accused chief minister Monahar Lal Khattar of protecting Singh instead of taking action against him.

The mahapanchayat also passed a censure motion against the chief minister and the Haryana government. The khap leaders sought a resolution from the attendees that they will oppose Singh’s entry into Kaithal district.

Replying to a question, she said that the event was apolitical as her motive is to get justice for the victim by sending Singh behind bars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out