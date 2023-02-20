NCP leader, khaps seek sacking of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

Demanding the sacking of minister Sandeep Singh from the cabinet, hundreds of people from various parts of the state on Sunday reached Kaithal to attend a mahapanchayat called by a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and threatened that they will not allow Singh to enter Kaithal district.

The “Beti Mange Insaf” (daughter seeks justice) mahapachayat was called by the national president of the NCP students’ wing, Sonia Doohan, who has launched a campaign for the removal of Singh from the state cabinet as he is facing a criminal case for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman coach.

Besides, the father of the woman coach who has accused Singh of sexual harassment, several leaders of the khap panchayats and members associated with different organisations attended the mahpanchayat and unanimously decided to oppose Singh’s entry into Kaithal district.

“My daughter is running from pillar to post to get justice but she is getting only assurances. Everyone has to unite against people like Singh so that such incidents should not be repeated with someone’s daughter,” the woman coach’s father said.

He also thanked the people of the state for extending their support and said the fight will continue till Singh is arrested.

Later addressing the gathering, Doohan, who had also held a protest at the Republic Day programme in Pehowa, accused chief minister Monahar Lal Khattar of protecting Singh instead of taking action against him.

The mahapanchayat also passed a censure motion against the chief minister and the Haryana government. The khap leaders sought a resolution from the attendees that they will oppose Singh’s entry into Kaithal district.

Replying to a question, she said that the event was apolitical as her motive is to get justice for the victim by sending Singh behind bars.