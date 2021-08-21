Need to promote Himachal’s art & culture of globally: Anurag Thakur

Union minister of information and broadcasting and youth affairs and sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, on Friday emphasised upon promoting Himachali culture internationally.

On the 75th Independence Day, he said, everyone pledged to do something different for the nation. “I have a vision to promote Himachali culture. There is a need to showcase the art and culture of Himachal which varies from Kinnaur’s kettle to Chamba’s thaal and handkerchieves, from Kangra art to Roerich paintings and natis (dances),” Thakur said in Shimla.

As far as the folklore of the hill state is concerned, its melodious music has a special significance, he added.

Thakur had on Thursday embarked on his maiden five-day visit to his home state as a part of ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ after being elevated in the Union cabinet.

The Union minister said that the Centre is prepared to tackle the third wave of Covid pandemic, for which provision of ₹23,123 crore has been made.

He further said that ₹35,000 crore has been allocated for providing free Covid vaccines.

The minister said that ₹437 crore will be spent on PGI’s satellite centre in Una, while ₹4,200 crore has been allocated for various healthcare projects in Himachal.

Responding to a question, he quipped, “I hope the Congress elects its president by 2024.”

Talking about Dharamshala, Thakur said his ambition was not only to build stadiums for sportspersons, but also tourist attractions in the hill state.

“At least five lakh people visit Dharamshala cricket stadium every year and number of tourists visiting Dharamshala has also increased after the construction of the stadium,” he added.

In reply to a question regarding picking up children from poor families and training them for the Olympics and other international competitions, Thakur said if any such talent during childhood is brought forward by the media, that talent would definitely be picked up and trained appropriately.