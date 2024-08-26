NEET aspirant dies under mysterious circumstances in HP’s Hamirpur

A student of a coaching institute in Hamirpur died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the third floor of the building where he lived, police said on Monday. A student of a coaching institute in Hamirpur died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the third floor of the building where he lived, police said on Monday. (Representational photo)

The incident took place on Sunday night, they said.

The student belonged to the Hatwar area of Bilaspur district and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical programmes from a coaching institute in Hamirpur.

It is yet to be ascertained whether it was a case of suicide, accident or there was some foul play, police said.

Hamirpur superintendent of police Bhagat Singh Thakur said the police have taken the body in its custody, adding that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

The student’s parents have alleged foul play and demanded a thorough investigation.