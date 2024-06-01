 Nehra gang’s shooter among 3 gets 8-year jail for planning robbery - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nehra gang’s shooter among 3 gets 8-year jail for planning robbery

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Jun 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

They were caught in February 2016 while planning an armed robbery. The police had seized looted vehicles, a pistol and ammunition from them.

Three members of the Sampat Nehra gang, including sharpshooter Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, were on Friday awarded an eight-year jail term for planning an armed robbery in 2016. During their arrest, the Panchkula police had seized looted vehicles, a pistol and ammunition from them.

Among them is Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, said to be among those behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Among them is Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, said to be among those behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The court of additional district and sessions judge, Sunil Kumar, convicted Tinu, 30, and Joginder Singh alias Joga, 35, both of Bhiwani, besides Rajinder alias Joker, 29, of Hisar. Tinu, 30, notorious for never missing a target, is one of the main accused behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The court also imposed a fine of 18,000 on the convicts. The copy of the order was not immediately available.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On February 13, 2016, the Panchkula police had arrested the accused from the traffic lights of Sector 23/24 following a tip-off while they were planning an armed robbery. A car, a motorcycle, iron rods and a baseball stick were also seized from them. From Tinu, the police had seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The police had informed that the car was looted from Dera Bassi while the bike from Kalka at gunpoint. Sections 398, 401 and 412 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act were slapped by the Chandimandir police station.

It is worth mentioning here that Sampat Nehra helped Tinu, who was brought from the Ambala jail to the Panchkula civil hospital for a checkup in June 2016, flee after throwing chillies in the eyes of police personnel. He was later arrested from Bengaluru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nehra gang’s shooter among 3 gets 8-year jail for planning robbery
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On