Nehra gang’s shooter among 3 gets 8-year jail for planning robbery

Three members of the Sampat Nehra gang, including sharpshooter Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, were on Friday awarded an eight-year jail term for planning an armed robbery in 2016. During their arrest, the Panchkula police had seized looted vehicles, a pistol and ammunition from them. Among them is Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, said to be among those behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The court of additional district and sessions judge, Sunil Kumar, convicted Tinu, 30, and Joginder Singh alias Joga, 35, both of Bhiwani, besides Rajinder alias Joker, 29, of Hisar. Tinu, 30, notorious for never missing a target, is one of the main accused behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The court also imposed a fine of ₹18,000 on the convicts. The copy of the order was not immediately available.

On February 13, 2016, the Panchkula police had arrested the accused from the traffic lights of Sector 23/24 following a tip-off while they were planning an armed robbery. A car, a motorcycle, iron rods and a baseball stick were also seized from them. From Tinu, the police had seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The police had informed that the car was looted from Dera Bassi while the bike from Kalka at gunpoint. Sections 398, 401 and 412 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act were slapped by the Chandimandir police station.

It is worth mentioning here that Sampat Nehra helped Tinu, who was brought from the Ambala jail to the Panchkula civil hospital for a checkup in June 2016, flee after throwing chillies in the eyes of police personnel. He was later arrested from Bengaluru.