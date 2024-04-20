 Neighbour rapes minor girl in Nuh, flees - Hindustan Times
Neighbour rapes minor girl in Nuh, flees

ByPress Trust of India, Nuh
Apr 20, 2024 08:06 AM IST

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the accused Ayub took the 10-year-old to his house and raped her on the evening of April 12.

A 10-year old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Nuh, police said on Friday.

A 10-year old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Nuh, police said on Friday. (HT File)

An FIR was registered against the accused at the Nuh city police station. The accused is absconding, they said.

Both the victim and the accused are Rohingyas.

“The accused also threatened my daughter of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. When my daughter reached home, she told me about the incident. After this, when I reached the accused’s house, he fled from there,” the father of the girl said in his police complaint on Thursday.

An FIR was registered under the provisions of the POCSO Act and under relevant provisions of the IPC at the Nuh city police station on Thursday, police said.

“We are conducting raids to nab the accused who is still absconding,” said inspector Satpal Singh, the SHO of City Nuh police station.

