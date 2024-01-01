Never seen before New Year celebrations at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

The New Year ushered in celebrations and musical extravaganza at the iconic Lal Chowk in summer capital Srinagar and at the tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg. People gather to celebrate New Year at Lal Chowk in Srinagar (AP)

Hundreds tourists and locals had gathered in the city centre around the clock tower on Sunday night to welcome the year 2024.

The Lal Chowk was all decked up with lights and coupled by high decibel music as people danced and sang their hearts out amid a musical event organised by the tourism and district officials.

“I came to know that there will be celebrations at Lal Chowk for the first time and seeing people, young and old, taking part in New Year celebrations was heartening. I am proud to see the changes on ground in the region,” said Rajendra Tiwari , who said he was an official at the Parliament.

Srinagar municipal corporation commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said he was excited to see the turnout of people at the clock tower and rook to micro-blogging platform “X” to express his joy and extend New Year wishes to the people.

The revamped Clock Tower at Lal Chowk has become Srinagar’s new tourist attraction since its inauguration on August 14 last year. The place holds a significant place in Kashmir politics and its tumultuous history. During the peak of militancy, the place was often a place of expressing competing ideologies related to diverse and divided Kashmir politics. Recently India Post Office released a special cover commemorating the Revamped Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk under Srinagar Smart City.

People’s Conference president Sajad Lone hailed the officials for a “very rare and distinctive show” at the Lal Chowk, Gulmarg and Pahalgam. “We as a race are sad by temperament. Sad cloudy days, sad colours, sad songs and even sadder politics. This was a welcome getaway. Music, festivities and a young crowd looking forward to a less sadder 2024. I have all the disagreements with the current administration. But these rare relics are praiseworthy. Keep up the good work,” Lone said.