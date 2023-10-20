News / Cities / Chandigarh News / New land code to be released soon: Sukhu

New land code to be released soon: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 21, 2023 06:28 AM IST

Congratulating the department, the chief minister said that the state government had given an assurance to introduce the new land code during the budget session in March- April

The new land code, an updated compilation of land-related rules, laws and necessary instructions, will be released soon by the revenue department in Himachal Pradesh after almost 31 years, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
The first land code was published in 1992.Congratulating the department, the chief minister said that the state government had given an assurance to introduce the new land code during the budget session in March- April this year.

“For swift resolution of public problems, it is essential for our revenue justice system to be well-maintained and for this, it is necessary that the rules and regulations and departmental guidelines are easily available to the revenue officers and people,” the CM was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The new land code will provide guidance to the revenue officers and assist in quick disposal of land-related issues to benefit the common man who will also get information regarding the laws and rules of the revenue department and the instructions issued therein from time to time, the statement added.

CM launches new products of MILKFED

Ahead of the festive season, Sukhu launched new products of Himachal Pradesh State Milk Producers Federation Limited (MILKFED) at Oak Over on Friday.

These include gift packs, wedding bhaji and sugar free sweets. These new gift packs will be available in three size packing, priced at 620, 1,000 and 1,500, respectively, and will be available at all MILKFED sales centres and district headquarters.

The CM directed MILKFED to bring its products as per the requirement of the market and said that the state government would provide all possible assistance in producing quality products. A state-of-the-art milk processing plant is proposed at Dagwar in Kangra district at a cost of around 226 crore. Modern technology will be used in other plants as well, he said.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, director information and public relations Rajiv Kumar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
