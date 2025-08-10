New thalassaemia ward opened at Ludhiana civil hospital

A state-of-the-art thalassemia ward was recently inaugurated at Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital in Ludhiana by Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh. The new facility, supported by the Philanthropy Club, aims to provide comprehensive care—including regular blood transfusions, specialised counselling, and modern treatment—to hundreds of patients from Ludhiana and surrounding areas. Health minister interacting with kids during the inauguration of thalassaemia ward at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

On the occasion, the health minister stated that in many countries thalassaemia has been completely eradicated, and Punjab is moving towards the same goal.

Under this mission, bone marrow transplant services have been initiated with funds provided by Coal India, and with the collaboration of CMC, the Punjab government is conducting free surgeries for thalassaemia patients.

The minister emphasised that this ward is not just a medical facility but a symbol of hope, compassion, and progress. No child or family should be deprived of treatment due to financial or social barriers — this is a priority for the government. The Punjab government will continue to invest in modern healthcare infrastructure, expert medical teams, and patient support services to ensure the best possible outcomes.

The minister also appealed to people to join the “Har Shukarvaar Dengue Te Vaar” campaign and praised the dedicated contributions of 20,000 Asha workers and nursing students who are actively working across the state to control vector-borne diseases.

