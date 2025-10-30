NGT orders Panchkula MC to promptly remove waste at Jhuriwala

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) to ensure that waste brought to the Jhuriwala transfer-cum-transition point is cleared without delay and does not accumulate.

The order was issued on Monday (October 27) by the principal bench in New Delhi, after considering a three-year-old petition highlighting serious concerns over the management of daily waste at the site and its impact on nearby forests, wildlife, and human settlements. The order was disposed on the same day.

The case, filed by Sanjay Kumar, named the Union of India, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, and other authorities as respondents. The bench, comprising justice Prakash Shrivastava (chairperson) and Dr A Senthil Vel (expert member), expressed hope that the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) under development at Alipur village would be completed soon, ensuring proper waste management and reducing reliance on the Jhuriwala site.

According to the civic body, the MRF construction is nearly complete, with about 95% of the work done, although the approach road is still under development. Once operational, all waste currently routed through Jhuriwala will be shifted to the new facility.

Past penalties

The Jhuriwala site has long been under scrutiny. In November 2022, the NGT had imposed a total fine of ₹10 crore— ₹9 crore on the civic body and ₹1 crore on Kalka MC—for violations at the site, which lies just 140 metres from the Khol-Hai-Raitan Wildlife Sanctuary. Along with the fine, the tribunal had directed authorities to remediate the site and identify a new, safer location for waste management.

The applicant, during the final hearing, argued that although the MC claims to follow waste management guidelines, the site continued to serve as a transit point for daily garbage, which often remained uncollected for two to three days. He stressed that the transit point must not be allowed to become a dumping yard and sought directions to ensure daily clearance of waste.

“Any delay in clearing waste occurs only when garbage arrives late in the evening,” the civic body informed the tribunal during the final hearing.

The applicant had earlier highlighted that dumping of waste was adversely affecting the surrounding forest, wildlife, and nearby settlements. He noted that the site lies on a natural water channel, obstructing rainwater flow from the Jhuriwala forest. Instead of draining into the Nandna Choe and eventually the Ghaggar River, rainwater now accumulates at the site, mixing with leachate from the waste and posing a serious environmental hazard.

The municipal corporation, in its latest report dated August 18, 2025, had assured the tribunal that the Jhuriwala site would be kept clear.

It stated that approximately 200 metric tonnes of waste is brought to the site daily and transported the same day to a processing facility at Patvi in Ambala district.

Traffic and safety concerns raised by NHAI

In addition to environmental issues, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had earlier raised serious concerns regarding traffic and safety. Heavy dumpers and machinery operated by the municipal corporation were allegedly blocking the highway and its service lanes near Jhuriwala, causing severe congestion and road damage. Parts of the service lane had caved in, and unauthorised access to the dumping site further worsened the situation.

In August 2025, the NHAI had sent a letter to the civic body stating that garbage vehicles had completely blocked the service lane and portions of the adjoining national highway, leaving no safe passage for regular vehicular traffic. The authority noted that debris from the vehicles and blocked culverts led to unhygienic conditions, waterlogging during rains and structural damage to roads. NHAI recommended shutting down the site and relocating it to prevent further disruption.