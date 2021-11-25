NHM workers seeking regularisation protest in Sangrur

Hundreds of National Health Mission (NHM) workers on Wednesday held a protest march and burnt an effigy of the Punjab government to press for their demand of regularisation on the 9th day of their strike in Sangrur.

Raising slogans, Wahid Mohammed, a protester, said that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi passed an Act in the Punjab assembly on November 11 and announced to regularise a total of 36,000 employees but the department has not received a copy of the Act so far.

Amanpreet Kaur, another protester, said that the Congress had promised to regularise them in the 2017 state polls but the then CM Amarinder Singh did not pay heed to their demand for the past four-and-a-half years. “Though the new CM passed an Act and announced regularisation, the government has not sent any notification to the departments concerned yet,” she added.