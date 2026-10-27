NIA takes over Sangrur BJP office attack probe

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Sangrur after taking over the investigation into the petrol bomb attack on the premises on July 26. The NIA is also investigating the April 1 grenade blast outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh and the April 7, 2025, grenade blast at the Jalandhar residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. (HT File)

Sangrur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh confirmed that the NIA has taken over the case. “The case has wider international ramifications and thus falls under the prerogative of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA). The police have handed over all documents and relevant files and details of the crime scene to the NIA,” he said.

The NIA is also investigating the April 1 grenade blast outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh and the April 7, 2025, grenade blast at the Jalandhar residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.

Party’s district president, Sarjeevan Jindal, said the NIA team led by a DSP-rank officer visited the office and examined the spot. The team remained there for about 15 minutes, he added.

A petrol bomb was hurled at the BJP office around 2.35 am on July 26 by two persons who approached the premises on foot from the direction of Uppli village.

Based on the complaint filed by former BJP district president Maninder Singh Kapial, a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 326 (g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were also added later.

A day later, Sangrur police arrested two suspects, Happy Singh, 22, a resident of Bhamabaddi, who worked as a delivery boy for an e-commerce company, and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, 26, a carpenter from Mastuana Sahib village in Sangrur district.

After the arrest, the police said the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler identified as ‘Rana Bhai’, who had allegedly promised to pay them to carry out the attack and record a video of it.

According to police, Rana transferred ₹1,200 and ₹1,000 to the accused in two separate transactions. The suspects allegedly recorded a video of the attack and intended to send it to the handler to receive the remaining promised amount. Police later two others accused identified as Shah Nawaz Khan from Delhi and Karanbir from Ajnala were arrested in connection with the case.