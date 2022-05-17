Nihangs kidnap, torture 23-year-old man to death in Punjab’s Samrala
: At least 25 nihangs allegedly kidnapped a 23-year-old man and tortured him to death in Samrala near here on Monday while inquiring the victim about a woman who had eloped 10 days ago, triggering outrage among the locals who blocked the traffic at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road demanding arrest of the accused.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said that five accused, including Laddi and Kulbir Singh, who were known to the family of the victim, have been apprehended in the case.
On Sunday, Laddi and Kulbir Singh along with 23 other nihangs, laced with pistols, sharp-edged weapons and sticks, turned up at the house of Avtar Singh in Kulli village, near Rara Sahib, and took him away stating that they would question him on their own way about a woman who had eloped 10 days ago with someone, Karamvir Singh, brother of the victim, said.
Karamvir alleged that they took him to the house of Laddi in Majali Kalan village in Samrala and tortured him.
“We went to Majali Kalan village and requested the nihangs to set him free as he had no knowledge about the whereabouts of the woman, but they did not listen to them. They did not allow us to meet Avtar and give him water when he collapsed,”Karamvir alleged.
“On Monday we came to know that they have tortured Avtar Singh to death and fled after leaving his body outside the house,”he added.
He stated that a woman of Majali Kalan Village had eloped with someone on May 6. The relatives of the woman had accused Avtar of hiding her somewhere.
The family of the victim alleged that the nihangs were running a parallel government in the area and kidnapped and killed Avtar while police was already investigating the matter.
The incident angered the villagers who staged a protest outside the police station in Samrala and blocked the traffic at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road seeking arrest of the accused. The protest continued till the evening.
Inspector Surinder Singh, SHO, at police station Samrala said that a murder case has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.
Temperature in Ludhiana dips by 3 notches; brace for thunderstorm today
After witnessing the hottest May 15 (45.8 C) in the last 52 years on Sunday, there was finally some relief from the scorching heat on Monday as cloudy weather conditions prevailed in Ludhiana. The maximum temperature in the city dropped by 3.76 C and was recorded at 42.2 C on Monday, but the minimum temperature rose by 3.8 C to 29.4 C.
Farmer unions in Punjab slam wheat export ban
Chandigarh: Farmers' unions in Punjab on Monday dubbed the Centre's decision of banning wheat exports as an “anti-farmer” move, saying that the Union government is not letting them reap the gains due to higher prices of their crops in the overseas markets. “It is an anti-farmer decision,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU- Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said on Monday. BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal too condemned the central government's decision.
No canal water for irrigation since April, Punjab farmers start uprooting kinnow orchards
Farmers in Fazilka and Muktsar districts, the kinnow hub of Punjab, have started uprooting orchards due to inadequate canal water supply for irrigation since April. Kinnow is grown on more than 92,000 acres in the Abohar-Muktsar belt that annually produces 7-10 lakh metric tonnes of the fruit. Gurpreet Sandhu of Panjawa village in Fazilka district started uprooting a 17-acre orchard on Sunday. The orchard was nine-year-old and was bearing good fruits till 2020.
Ludhiana: Woman succumbs to injuries after being thrashed by husband
A woman who was severely injured after her husband thrashed her in Lalodi Kalan village two days ago, succumbed at a hospital here on Monday. Her husband, identified as Jagtar Singh, has been booked for murder. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Karnail Singh, father of the victim Jasvir Kaur, 45.
Police arrest kin of poacher killed in Guna encounter
The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested the father and brother of the Naushad Khan, the alleged blackbuck poacher who is accused of shooting at the police in Guna, on charges that they hid his body and a firearm looted from the police, police said. Asked, the SP said the investigation is on and names of other accused will be added on the basis of the probe outcome.
