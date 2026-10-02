I would think twice before paying extra for 32GB RAM in a laptop

For example, I can comfortably use a laptop with multiple Chrome tabs open alongside Word, Excel, Slack, Spotify and a few other applications with 16GB RAM. The experience can still remain smooth as long as you are not simultaneously running several memory heavy applications.

For most people buying a laptop for everyday work, 16GB RAM is still a sensible starting point. It gives you enough headroom for web browsing, office applications, video calls, streaming and switching between several applications without constantly worrying about memory usage.

With memory prices also rising, it makes more sense to think about your future requirements before spending extra money on a laptop. Paying a little more for the right amount of RAM now can be cheaper than replacing the laptop earlier than expected.

This has become even more important now because RAM is not something you can always upgrade later. Many modern laptops, particularly thin and light models, come with memory soldered to the motherboard. That means the RAM you choose at the time of purchase could be the RAM you are stuck with for the entire life of the laptop.

RAM is one of those laptop specifications that is easy to overlook when you are comparing processors, displays and storage. But once you start using a laptop for demanding work, you quickly realise how important it is. RAM has a direct impact on how many applications you can keep open, how smoothly you can switch between them and how much your laptop has to rely on slower storage when memory starts running low.

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

You might start using more browser tabs, larger spreadsheets, photo editing applications or heavier software. Windows and applications can also become more demanding as they receive new features and updates. Having 32GB means you have more room to grow without immediately hitting the limits of your laptop.

The argument for 32GB becomes stronger when you are buying a laptop that you expect to keep for several years. You may not need 32GB today, but your usage can change over time.

For students, office users, casual users and people buying a laptop for general productivity, 16GB is therefore a reasonable amount to target.

The important thing to remember is that RAM does not make your laptop faster in isolation. Your processor, SSD and software also play a role. But having enough RAM prevents memory from becoming a bottleneck when you start multitasking.

This is particularly useful if you regularly work with large files or switch between several demanding applications. A laptop with 32GB can keep more data readily available in memory, reducing the need to constantly move information between RAM and the SSD.

There is also a simple way to think about it: 32GB is less about making basic tasks dramatically faster and more about making demanding multitasking easier.

Your Chrome tabs are a surprisingly useful reference For a quick reference, remember this: the amount of RAM you need is directly related to how much multitasking you actually do. And yes, your Chrome tabs are a surprisingly good way of understanding this.

If you are someone who keeps 10 or 15 tabs open and closes them once you are finished, 16GB should generally be comfortable. But if your browser routinely has dozens of tabs open, with multiple web applications running in the background, RAM usage can climb quickly.

Modern websites are increasingly complex. A browser tab is not always just a static webpage. It could be a video call, an online document, a web-based image editor or another application running inside the browser.

This is why the difference between 16GB and 32GB becomes more noticeable for people who rarely close anything. The extra memory gives the system more breathing room.

Gamers should look beyond just the RAM number Gaming is another area where 16GB can still be sufficient, but 32GB is becoming more useful for people who want to do more than simply play a game.

If you are playing a game while keeping a browser open, running Discord, recording gameplay or using other applications in the background, additional RAM can help keep everything running smoothly.

However, I would not recommend spending your entire laptop upgrade budget on RAM alone. For gaming, the graphics processor remains far more important for actual game performance. A laptop with 32GB RAM and a weaker GPU will not automatically perform better than a laptop with 16GB and a more capable GPU.

Creators and professionals can benefit from 32GB Video editing is a particularly good example. Editing software can use a significant amount of memory when you are working with high-resolution footage, multiple layers, effects and large projects. Having additional RAM can make it easier to move between the editing application, browser, file manager and other tools without the system running out of memory.

The same applies to people who use applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro or similar professional software. Your exact requirement will depend on the size and complexity of your projects, but 32GB provides useful headroom.

For people working with 3D applications, virtual machines, large datasets or software development environments, going beyond 32GB can also make sense. At that point, the question is no longer simply 16GB or 32GB. Your workload should determine the answer.

Do you need more than 32GB? There are users who can genuinely benefit from 64GB or more, but they usually have specific workloads that can take advantage of that memory. Running virtual machines, professional video production, large 3D projects, advanced data analysis and other memory-intensive workloads can justify moving beyond 32GB.

For regular office work, browsing, entertainment, studying and general productivity, spending substantially more for 64GB may not translate into a noticeable improvement.

This is why I would not recommend buying the highest RAM configuration simply because it is available. The extra money is better spent on components that will actually improve your experience.

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