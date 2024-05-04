 Nine years on, CBI court frames murder charges against Kalyani in Sippy Sidhu case - Hindustan Times
Nine years on, CBI court frames murder charges against Kalyani in Sippy Sidhu case

ByTanbir Dhaliwal
May 04, 2024 01:22 PM IST

Kalyani Singh, 37, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu case, was on Saturday charged with murder by a special CBI court in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Kalyani Singh, 37, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu case, was on Saturday charged with murder by a special CBI court in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT file photo)

The charges were framed against her under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to protect the offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

A national-level shooter, Sukhmanpreet Singh, also known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead in a park in Sector 27, on September 20, 2015. Sippy Sidhu’s family had accused Kalyani of killing him when he turned down her marriage proposal.

Also read: Sippy Sidhu murder: Can’t allow unrestricted access to probe material: HC on Kalyani’s plea

Kalyani is the daughter of justice Sabina, who was then serving as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana high court and went on to become the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court before retiring in April, 2023.

The high-profile case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police, but was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016. Kalyani was arrested by the CBI in June 2022 and a chargesheet naming her as the prime accused was submitted in the court in September 2022.

There had been a delay in framing of charges as Kalyani, who has been out on bail since September 2022, kept filing one application after another.

On Saturday, too, the case was fixed for hearing on framing of charges when Kalyani again tried to move an application seeking documents. This time, the public prosecutor for the CBI, Narender Singh, strongly opposed her plea, saying it was merely aimed at delaying the proceedings.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nine years on, CBI court frames murder charges against Kalyani in Sippy Sidhu case
