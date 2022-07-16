NIRF 2022: PGIMER Chandigarh retains second spot among medical institutes for fifth straight year

For the fifth consecutive year, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, retained its position as the second-best medical institute in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022.

However, the institute’s overall score dropped from 82.62 last year to 79 this time, with its score recording a slide in all five parameters.

Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) remained at the top position with 91.6 points, while Christian Medical College, Vellore, was ranked third with 72.84 points.

PGIMER has ranked second since 2018. (HT)

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “We are forming a committee that will focus on the institute’s research work and it will surely help in getting more points in that category next time. Also, we are losing points as PGIMER does not offer an MBBS course. We are working to start an MBBS course at PGIMER, initially with 100 seats.”

He congratulated each employee of PGIMER for the second rank, which he attributed to their continuous support and efforts. He also thanked Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their wholehearted support and inspiration to the institute.

GMCH-32’s ranking improves by two spots

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, improved its ranking by two spots this year. The institute, which was ranked 29th in 2021 bagged the 27th spot this year. At 54.02, GMCH-32’s overall points also increased from last year’s 51.90 points.