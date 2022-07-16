NIRF 2022: PGIMER Chandigarh retains second spot among medical institutes for fifth straight year
For the fifth consecutive year, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, retained its position as the second-best medical institute in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022.
However, the institute’s overall score dropped from 82.62 last year to 79 this time, with its score recording a slide in all five parameters.
Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) remained at the top position with 91.6 points, while Christian Medical College, Vellore, was ranked third with 72.84 points.
PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “We are forming a committee that will focus on the institute’s research work and it will surely help in getting more points in that category next time. Also, we are losing points as PGIMER does not offer an MBBS course. We are working to start an MBBS course at PGIMER, initially with 100 seats.”
He congratulated each employee of PGIMER for the second rank, which he attributed to their continuous support and efforts. He also thanked Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their wholehearted support and inspiration to the institute.
GMCH-32’s ranking improves by two spots
Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, improved its ranking by two spots this year. The institute, which was ranked 29th in 2021 bagged the 27th spot this year. At 54.02, GMCH-32’s overall points also increased from last year’s 51.90 points.
-
Robbery accused found hanging at Ambala jail
A week after he was arrested for robbing a car in Ambala after shooting at a man and his son, a 42-year-old man from Patiala district was found hanging at the Ambala Central Jail on Friday, police said. The victims, Gulshan Kumar, a BJP leader and scrap dealer, and his son, Paras Bhatia, had suffered bullet injuries in the thigh in the incident.
-
Devendra Singh Babla appointed as vice-president of Chandigarh BJP
Devendra Singh Babla was appointed as the state vice-president of the Chandigarh BJP on Friday. Babla and his councillor wife, Harpreet Kaur Babla, had joined the BJP in January after being expelled by the Congress following a verbal spat with the then city Congress president, Subhash Chawla. Haryana additional chief secretary Sumita Misra, who is also the chairperson of the Chandigarh Literary Society, was the chief guest on the occasion.
-
Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net
Police arrested two persons who had walked into the government school in Maloya and threatened a teacher by brandishing a knife and later snatching a mobile phone . The accused, Aman Khan, 20, and both residents of Maloya, 19, Manish, were produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand. The accused were arrested from Maloya following a tip-off.
-
Delhiwale: This way to the Lohe Wala Pul
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Will the land where it stood still be known as Delhi? This is precisely the posthumous destiny of Lohe Wala Pul, the foot-over bridge of loha, or iron, that used to span upon a traffic light crossing on Netaji Subhash Marg. The bridge was dismantled in the pre-Instagram era.
-
CUET exam: Far-off exam centres leave candidates troubled
At the CUET exam centre at the Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Phase 2, Mohali, students who were set to appear for the exam in the second slot between 3 pm to 6.45 pm were seen present at the venue before 12:00 noon as they had to come from far away to the centre. Some students had exams in both slots on Friday itself.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics