No breakthrough yet in Punjab RSS activist’s murder, family plans agitation

Two days after the brazen killing of an RSS volunteer and shopkeeper, Naveen Arora, 32, in the heart of the city’s busiest market, police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case. Investigators said Naveen was returning home on his motorcycle from his shop in the main bazar area around 7pm (HT Photo)

Amid growing frustration, family members and local traders on Monday warned of launching an agitation from Tuesday after the antim ardas (last prayer) for the victim if police fail to arrest the culprits.

“We will convene a meeting tomorrow to decide the next course of action,” said the victim’s father, Baldev Arora, adding that the bereaved family agreed to the cremation only after police assured them that the accused would be arrested within 48 hours, a promise still unmet as of Monday evening.

“Police sought time, and we extended full cooperation. But even after two days, they have not arrested the accused,” he said.

“After Tuesday, we will be compelled to make a tough decision. The city must come together to stop such criminal incidents and wake up the administration. My son is gone, but no other family should suffer like this. I have nothing left to lose now. I will fight for the safety of the city’s youth,” he added.

BJP working president Ashwani Sharma, accompanied by senior party leader Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, also visited the grieving family on Monday.

“This incident clearly reflects the failure of the Bhagwant Mann–led AAP government, under which brutal incidents have not only increased but many remain unresolved,” Sodhi said.

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar, along with several senior leaders, is expected to attend the last prayer ceremony in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that multiple police teams were conducting raids and the police were close to arresting the accused.

“Teams are questioning the suspects’ close associates. Once the accused are arrested, the real motive behind the killing will come to light,” he said.

Investigators said Naveen lived at Sadhu Chand Chowk and was returning home on his motorcycle from his shop in the main bazar area around 7pm, when two unidentified assailants approached him and opened fire. A bullet struck him in the head, causing him to collapse on the road. His family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said. The victim’s grandfather, late Dina Nath, had also been a senior RSS leader in Ferozepur.