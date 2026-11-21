A day after a steel truss bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration are yet to establish the bridge’s load-bearing capacity, raising questions over whether the structure was capable of handling the heavy vehicular traffic plying on National Highway-7. Jain says drive launched to check heavy vehicles on highway. (HT) more

Patiala deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain had earlier said that three trucks had piled up on the bridge around the time of the incident, which could have possibly triggered the collapse.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, leaving two trucks trapped in the damaged structure, with one of them catching fire.

While there was no casualty, the collapse has raised concerns over the structural safety of the bridge and whether the movement of heavy or overloaded vehicles could have contributed to the incident.

Jain said the administration had approached the NHAI and asked it to submit its report at the earliest. He said the highways authority had also been advised to seek the assistance of structural or civil engineering experts, including specialists from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), if required, to determine the precise cause of the collapse.

He said that repair work had already commenced, and the administration was also pushing the NHAI to expedite restoration of the damaged bridge.

According to the authority’s earlier statement, the bridge was handed over to the NHAI in 2018. However, its designed load-bearing capacity and the condition of its structural components were yet to be established by the administration.

Officials haven’t yet established whether the trucks involved in the incident were overloaded, but the possibility of overloading has prompted the district administration to step up enforcement against heavy vehicles.

On Friday, Jain ordered special checking drives and raids along NH-7 to check whether trucks and other heavy vehicles were carrying loads beyond their permissible capacity. The inspections are aimed at identifying overloaded vehicles and taking action against violators.

Traffic diversions

With the bridge rendered unusable, the district traffic police has diverted traffic proceeding from Patiala’s New Bus Stand towards Sangrur via the Samana Road exit and the old Aviation Club-Cantonment Road towards the Passiana police station T-point.

Small vehicles coming from Sangrur are being allowed to pass through the affected Southern Bypass stretch, subject to traffic conditions. Heavy vehicles have been advised to take alternative routes via Bhawanigarh-Nabha, Dhamomajra-Rakhra-Nabha or Passiana-Aviation Club Road-Khanda Chowk towards Sirhind or Rajpura.

The traffic police have also deployed personnel at strategic junctions and advised commuters to avoid the affected stretch, follow diversion instructions and plan their journeys in advance.