No financial aid under Nikshay Poshan Yojna for 18 months puts Ludhiana TB patients under distress

The Nikshay Poshan Yojna that promises financial assistance to tuberculosis (TB) patients undergoing treatment has hit a roadblock in the city, leaving over 6,000 patients affected. There has been a one-and-a-half-year gap in disbursing the ₹500 monthly nutrition amount, with the last instalment dated July 2022. Ludhiana TB patients are awaiting the payment for 18 months. (HT File)

The financial assistance under the central government scheme, paid in two installments, serves as a lifeline for TB patients, with the first two months of incentives provided at the beginning of treatment and the remaining amount at the end of the six-month treatment period.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Patients, grappling with the impact of delayed funds, have voiced their concerns. Mohan Kumar, 52, currently undergoing TB treatment, said “It may only be ₹500 for them, but for us, it’s a big sum. When doctors recommend fruit, meat and eggs for better recovery, it becomes easy for us to manage and afford the required diet.”

The established process involves immediate registration on the TB patient portal upon identifying symptoms, triggering the allocation of medicines, free treatment and nutrition.

TB, caused by Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, remains a formidable infectious disease affecting various parts of the body, with the Centre aiming to eradicate it by 2025.

Patients are reportedly making monthly rounds to inquire about the pending funds, only to receive vague responses from hospital staff, attributing the delay to the non-arrival of government funds.

Despite the relatively modest amount of ₹500, patients assert its significance in covering monthly hospital visits, which cost between ₹50 to 100, along with additional expenses for commuting ranging from ₹100 to 150 for those traveling from distant locations.

Ramesh, a 48-year-old patient undergoing TB treatment, shared his ordeal, saying, “In the hope of a little financial assistance to cope with medicine and other expenses that come along with TB, we have come here repeatedly. In fact, we have spent a lot to come here again and again to inquire about the balance.”

District TB Officer Dr Ashish Chawla recognised the concern, stating, “Given that TB has a chronic impact on the overall health of patients, maintaining high immunity is crucial for the effective functioning of medications. A robust immune system is nurtured through a nutritious and well-balanced diet.”

“The department has communicated with higher authorities to release the funds, and once received, they will be promptly disbursed among the patients,” he added.