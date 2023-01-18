No inputs of threat to Rahul Gandhi’s march in J&K: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said there are no inputs of a possible threat to Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and that adequate security will be provided to the march when it reaches the union territory.

The yatra is set to enter Jammu from Punjab on January 19. “It will have stopovers in Jammu. The security arrangements will be made as per requirements in every district and at the range level.”

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude with Rahul hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30.

To a question on whether the yatra will be allowed on foot, the DGP said it will be regulated in such a manner that people do not face any inconvenience.

“These things will be regulated because there is traffic and other factors. Our endeavour will be to take forward the march with vehicles wherever there is a single road, and in rest of the places, the participants may be advised to walk on foot,” he added.

AICC’s J&K in-charge Rajni Patil earlier said that the administration has granted permission for a mega rally to mark the culmination of the yatra at Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir stadium on January 30.

She said the yatra will enter Lakhanpur (in Jammu and Kashmir) from Punjab on Thursday evening.

“After halting for the night, Rahul will resume the yatra from Hatli Morh in Kathua on January 20 at 7am,” Patil said, adding that the rally will reach Jammu on January 23.

“We expect 15,000 to 20,000 people to attend the final rally,” former J&K Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said.

He said they have already met J&K’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha seeking protection for the rally once it enters the UT.

Have got vital leads in Rajouri terror attack case: J&K Police chief

Security forces have got several concrete leads in the Rajouri terror attack case in which seven civilians were killed, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.

He said several people who were in contact with the terrorists have been questioned and the police will “achieve success very soon”.

“Anti-militancy operations were carried out four times owing to the area’s closeness to forests. We have not achieved success yet despite repeated sightings, but we have been tracking their movement using different methods,” Singh said on the sidelines of a sports function in Srinagar.

On Friday, home minister Amit Shah had visited Jammu to meet the families of the slain civilians, but he could not travel to the remote village owing to bad weather.

Shah had said that the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir will be made impregnable within next three months and vowed to bring to justice the perpetrators of the two attacks in the Rajouri region.

He had also announced that the January 1 and 2 strikes will be probed jointly by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and J&K Police.