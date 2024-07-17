‘No NHAI project shelved in Punjab’:Harbhajan Singh ETO, Punjab PWD minister

Chandigarh Amid reports that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has scrapped some projects in Punjab, state public works department minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said no project has been shelved. (HT File)

Amid reports that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has scrapped some projects in Punjab, state public works department minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said no project has been shelved. He, however, admitted that the NHAI has some concerns regarding the delay in transferring acquired land for road construction. In an interview to Hindustan Times, the minister said the remaining land will be handed over to contractors within two months. Edited excerpts:

Q: Has the NHAI scrapped some projects in Punjab.

Let me tell you with full authority that no project of the NHAI has been scrapped in the state. It’s totally an incorrect information. The NHAI has only terminated pacts with contractors who were engaged in constructing these highways. This was done by the NHAI to avoid any legal tangles and escalation of cost, as the land is yet to be transferred by the Punjab government to the contractor. Not only the NHAI, but the state PWD also does this when there is a delay in the execution of contracts, so that fresh bids can be invited. This is the norm in other states too.

Q: You met Union minister Nitin Gadkari on July 16, what was his take.

The Union minister is keen on giving more projects to Punjab. He raised the issue of delay in land acquisition and I, on the behalf of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, assured him that the needful will be done in the next two months as the projects are important for the growth of Punjab. Gadkari has also assured more NHAI projects for Punjab. I am ready to bite the bullet, but no project will be stalled in the state. If needed, we may consider changing minor alignments of roads to ensure speedy transfer of land.

Q: What is the status of land acquisition?

Of the 1,150km highways which is under construction in Punjab, land for 975km has been transferred. Of the total ₹17,325 crore given by the NHAI for land acquisition, ₹13,626 crore has been disbursed. The delay was caused due to the prolonged election code of conduct during which most deputy commissioners and SDMs remained busy in the election duty. The chief minister has held a meeting on land acquisition and passed necessary directions to the field staff.

Q: NHAI is miffed with Punjab over delay in the Jammu-Katra expressway and shutting down of toll plazas.

Some projects are in the slow lane due to delay in land acquisition in Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The CM has passed directions to revenue authorities to speed up the process to transfer the land. On shutting down of toll plazas, I have raised the matter with the CM and officials are working to resolve the issues raised by the NHAI. The NHAI has moved the high court.... I won’t comment on it but will abide by the court’s decision.

Q: Farmer unions are opposing land acquisition, saying the compensation is inadequate.

State government officials are holding meetings with stakeholders. The NHAI’s land acquisition formula is for the entire nation and can’t be changed for Punjab. If someone feels he is getting less compensation, he has the right to move court. No one has the right to stall the development of the state. In Sangrur, farmer unions are most active, but nearly 99% of the land is acquired, and even the expressway is 90% complete. Farmers also understand that whenever a national highway passes through their area, the prices of their remaining land also increases.

What new projects has Punjab sought from the NHAI?

I can’t disclose the exact locations due to land acquisition-related hurdles, but Gadkari has shown keen interest in four road projects that will decongest the GT Road (NH 44) and a highway needed for military purposes.