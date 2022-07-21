Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of 3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting her through a fake profile on a matrimonial website.

The accused, Gedion, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered two mobile phones, a SIM card, 24 blank debit cards used for cloning, a cloning machine and three laptops from his possession.

According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.

After introducing himself as a physiotherapist based in USA, he proposed her for marriage and promised to come to India to meet her. In September 2021, he said he will be soon landing at the Mumbai airport and shared some in-flight pictures to support his claim.

Later, she received a call from a woman, who identified herself as Anita and said Amit had been detained for carrying a huge amount of US Dollars. She said he needed to pay a penalty of ₹3.25 lakh, else he will be jailed.

The woman provided Manpreet two bank account numbers to pay the penalty, which she did, only to realise later that she was swindled, said police.

The victim approached the police with a complaint and a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Cyber Crime police station on July 18. Acting swiftly, police traced the accused to Greater Noida and arrested him.

Sharing the modus operandi of the accused, police said Gedion would create fake profiles on matrimonial websites, claiming to be an NRI. After luring women looking for matrimonial alliance, he would dupe them by claiming to have been detained at Indian airports for carrying large sums of international currency, while coming to India to meet them.

The accused was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police custody.