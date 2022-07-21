Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of 3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud
chandigarh news

Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of 3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud

Chandigarh police said the accused would create fake profiles on matrimonial websites, claiming to be an NRI; after luring women, he would dupe them by claiming to have been detained at Indian airports for carrying large sums of international currency, while coming to the country to meet them
The accused, Gedion, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused, Gedion, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of 3.25 lakh after contacting her through a fake profile on a matrimonial website.

The accused, Gedion, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered two mobile phones, a SIM card, 24 blank debit cards used for cloning, a cloning machine and three laptops from his possession.

According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.

After introducing himself as a physiotherapist based in USA, he proposed her for marriage and promised to come to India to meet her. In September 2021, he said he will be soon landing at the Mumbai airport and shared some in-flight pictures to support his claim.

Later, she received a call from a woman, who identified herself as Anita and said Amit had been detained for carrying a huge amount of US Dollars. She said he needed to pay a penalty of 3.25 lakh, else he will be jailed.

The woman provided Manpreet two bank account numbers to pay the penalty, which she did, only to realise later that she was swindled, said police.

The victim approached the police with a complaint and a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Cyber Crime police station on July 18. Acting swiftly, police traced the accused to Greater Noida and arrested him.

Sharing the modus operandi of the accused, police said Gedion would create fake profiles on matrimonial websites, claiming to be an NRI. After luring women looking for matrimonial alliance, he would dupe them by claiming to have been detained at Indian airports for carrying large sums of international currency, while coming to India to meet them.

The accused was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Using the chief justice’s image as the WhatsApp display picture, the fraudster was seeking financial favours from the court officials in the shape of Amazon gift carts and Paytm transactions, said the complainant. (REUTERS)

    Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp

    In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials. Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.

  • The HC bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. (Ht Photo/ Representational image)

    HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.

  • Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the first army recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme is being organised in Hisar and so far, 12,500 applicants have registered there. The last date to register is July 30, so it is possible that the number of applicants may increase. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25

    As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.

  • Four persons were killed and five were injured after their vehicle rammed into a tractor-trailer in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

    Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap

    Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and all residents of Uttar Pradesh, 20, Pooja.

  • A family member of slain DSP Surender Singh holds his photo at their native village in Hisar on Wednesday. The DSP’s younger brother demanded either a CBI or judicial probe into his killing. (HT Photo)

    Hisar DSP’s last rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe

    The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, could not be performed on Wednesday as his son Siddharth reached Delhi late in the evening from Canada. The last rites will be performed on Thursday. The DSP's younger brother, Ashok Manjhu demanded a probe either from the Central Bureau of Investigation or judicial investigation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out