Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of ₹3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting her through a fake profile on a matrimonial website.
The accused, Gedion, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Police recovered two mobile phones, a SIM card, 24 blank debit cards used for cloning, a cloning machine and three laptops from his possession.
According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.
After introducing himself as a physiotherapist based in USA, he proposed her for marriage and promised to come to India to meet her. In September 2021, he said he will be soon landing at the Mumbai airport and shared some in-flight pictures to support his claim.
Later, she received a call from a woman, who identified herself as Anita and said Amit had been detained for carrying a huge amount of US Dollars. She said he needed to pay a penalty of ₹3.25 lakh, else he will be jailed.
The woman provided Manpreet two bank account numbers to pay the penalty, which she did, only to realise later that she was swindled, said police.
The victim approached the police with a complaint and a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Cyber Crime police station on July 18. Acting swiftly, police traced the accused to Greater Noida and arrested him.
Sharing the modus operandi of the accused, police said Gedion would create fake profiles on matrimonial websites, claiming to be an NRI. After luring women looking for matrimonial alliance, he would dupe them by claiming to have been detained at Indian airports for carrying large sums of international currency, while coming to India to meet them.
The accused was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police custody.
Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp
In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials. Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.
HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.
Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25
As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.
Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap
Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and all residents of Uttar Pradesh, 20, Pooja.
Hisar DSP’s last rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe
The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, could not be performed on Wednesday as his son Siddharth reached Delhi late in the evening from Canada. The last rites will be performed on Thursday. The DSP's younger brother, Ashok Manjhu demanded a probe either from the Central Bureau of Investigation or judicial investigation.
