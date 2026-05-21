Non-segregation, dumping, burning of waste to draw legal action in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has warned of penalties for non-segregation, littering and open burning while widening the definition of “bulk waste generators” under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026. The move aimed at fixing the city’s waste crisis. The committee also reviewed directions issued by the Supreme Court in recent orders and directed all stakeholders to comply within stipulated timelines. (HT Photo for representation)

The warning was given during the first meeting of the state-level committee on waste management, chaired by chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, where officials stressed that enforcement would now go hand-in-hand with public participation.

A key shift under the new rules is the expanded net for bulk waste generators (BWGs). Apart from those producing over 100 kg of waste daily, entities consuming 40,000 litres or more of water per day or occupying over 20,000 sq m area will also fall under the category. Additionally, gated communities spread over more than 5,000 sq m have been mandated to install decentralised waste processing systems.

Officials said this move is aimed at bringing large residential societies, institutions and commercial establishments under stricter compliance. The committee also reviewed directions issued by the Supreme Court in recent orders and directed all stakeholders to comply within stipulated timelines.

Segregation at source critical

The chief secretary underlined that waste segregation at source—into wet, dry, sanitary and special care waste—remains the cornerstone of scientific waste management. “Cleanliness cannot be achieved by government efforts alone; behavioural change is essential,” he said, urging citizens to adopt responsible daily practices. Residents have been asked to hand over only segregated waste to authorised collectors, avoid littering in public spaces and refrain from burning waste.

Chandigarh MC told to map violators

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has been tasked with a comprehensive mapping of all BWGs, institutions and gated communities to ensure compliance. It has also been directed to strengthen door-to-door collection, processing infrastructure and enforcement, including fines and environmental compensation for violations.

Urban local bodies have been asked to ensure 100% collection of segregated waste, prevent dumping and burning, and ramp up public awareness campaigns.

Elected representatives to act as ‘lead facilitators’

Councillors and ward members have been designated as “lead facilitators”, who will ensure citizen participation at the grassroots level. They will coordinate with RWAs, market associations and institutions to monitor segregation, address grievances and flag implementation gaps.

District administration to drive enforcement

The deputy commissioner has been assigned a central role in coordinating between departments, conducting regular reviews, removing illegal dumping sites and initiating action against violators. The administration cautioned that violations—including non-segregation, dumping and burning of waste—could invite penalties and legal action.

Special drive to clear non-biodegradable waste from Dadumajra dumping site

Acting in compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Chandigarh MC on Wednesday launched a special drive for removal of non-biodegradable material from the dumping site at Dadumajra. The drive will continue from May 20 to May 23.

MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora initiated the process of collection and removal of non-biodegradable waste material at the dumping site. Arora said that after segregation and removal from the dump site, the collected non-biodegradable waste is being transported to the dry waste processing plant for its scientific processing and environmentally safe disposal.