Norms go for a toss as private buses continue to run sans authorisation in Ludhiana

In an apparent violation of regulations, numerous unauthorised buses from various city pockets, notably Sunet village and Sham Nagar, continue to operate unchecked. An unauthorised bus running from BRS Nagar to Lucknow in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

With little action from the Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA), illegal bus stands have mushroomed across the city — at Sunet village, Sham Nagar, near Jawahar Nagar Camp, Barewal, and several other spots.

The unauthorised bus stand in BRS Nagar, particularly near the F block market, has become a major reason for concern. Passengers are left stranded for hours as only two buses operate from the stand and that too to destinations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Residents from various neighbourhoods have voiced their concerns against the illegal operations, citing congestion caused by these buses traversing residential areas.

Baljinder Singh, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, said, “Buses from Sunet village and Sham Nagar are making trips to Lucknow, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. These operators are overcharging customers while running their services illegally from these locations.”

“Sunet village, in particular, houses a significant population of migrants from UP and Bihar. Offices have been set up at these locations, where four different buses operate daily to these destinations and nearby out-of-state places,” he added.

Pushpinder Singh Jolly, a resident of Barewal, expressed frustration, saying, “Bus owners have established numerous pickup points across the city without proper permits, causing traffic chaos in residential areas as they navigate through lanes. I urge the Regional Transport Officer to issue challans and put an end to these illegal operations.”

Addressing the concerns, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Randeep Singh Heer assured action, saying “I will dispatch teams to various locations in the city, issue challans to the violators, and impound buses found in violation of regulations.”