Not all building violations will invite ₹2 lakh penalty, clarifies Chandigarh administration
With the Chandigarh administration’s proposal to increase penalty on building violations from ₹500 to ₹2 lakh eliciting strong opposition from citizens’ groups and business community, officials have clarified that the quantum of fine will depend on the misused area. They stated that ₹2 lakh is the maximum amount of penalty that can be imposed. Penalty can be much lower if the violations are smaller.
Chandigarh administration will be framing the rules under the amended Capital of Punjab (development and regulation) Act, which would link the quantum of penalty to area under building violation.
Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, said, “Smaller and larger violations have not been equated under the proposed amendments. Penalty will be calculated area-wise. Smaller the area under violation, smaller the penalty it invites. We will be developing a formula for calculation of penalty linked with magnitude of violation.”
The maximum penalty has also been capped at 20% of the total value of the property at prevalent collector rates, he added.
Fine for each day, during which the offence is proved to have continued after the first day, is also proposed to be increased from ₹20 to ₹8,000 per day. This has also been condemned by different stakeholders.
They have termed the UT’s proposals as “unfair”, “illogical” and even “absurd”. Different stakeholders have together, constituted an umbrella organisation, Chandigarh Coordination Committee, to oppose the proposed changes. It has also planned candle light marches and car rallies to register protest against the increase.
The administration, in the coming week, will hold talks with all stakeholders. “We will present the case for amendments through detailed presentation and dialogue. The increase has been made for the first time since 1950s,” said the officials.
Meanwhile, members of the committee, a joint forum of more than 15 associations of traders, industrialists, RWAs and others, will submit their objection against UT’s public notice on the amendment of Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, at UT secretariat, Sector 9, on Monday. The members will also hold placard marches against the 400% hike in penalty.
The committee comprises of Chandigarh business council, Chandigarh beopar mandal, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, Chandigarh hotel association, Foswac, Chandigarh industrial association, property consultant association, Chandigarh laghu udyog, Chandigarh converted plot owners’ association, car dealers’ association, industrial welfare shed association, Chandigarh industrial youth association, and Chandigarh traders’ association.
Lakhimpur case: SC to deliver order on plea seeking cancellation of Mishra’s bail today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on a plea seeking cancellation of bail to son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is likely to pronounce its verdict at 10.30am on Monday. The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.
Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur A man allegedly strangled The accused, Sultan Mohammed's wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said. “The accused, Sultan Mohammed, has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),” Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal police station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death.
Minor girl from Himachal gangraped in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: A 14-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh was allegedly raped in Talwara town of Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday. The girl, who hails from a village in Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly in touch with a man whom she had befriended through social media, Talwara police station SHO Manmohan Singh said.
Cycle rally in Panchkula to spread awareness on for fuel conservation
A cycle rally was on Sunday organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at Sector 5 as a part of the month-long events to spread awareness about conservation of petroleum products. The rally was flagged off by Shiksha Abhiyan, Haryana, deputy director Bala Dahiya Samagra at around 8.00 am from the parking lot near Hotel Pallavi behind Cactus Park, Sector 5.
Mann’s visit to Delhi to see govt schools’ functioning postponed
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday. The fresh date for his visit will be decided in two-three days, they said. No reason was given for the postponement of Mann's visit. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on April 14 announced Mann's visit.
