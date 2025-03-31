‘Not possible’: J&K Waqf Board on Anjuman Auqaf’s demand for prayers at Eidgah

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Darakhshan Andrabi on Sunday told local media that Eid prayers will not be held at the Eidgah in downtown Srinagar this year due to ongoing construction work. A view of the crescent moon as seen from Srinagar on Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

“The biggest congregation will be at Hazratbal Shrine. All arrangements have been completed by the Waqf Board in co-ordination with departments concerned,” she said.

As the holy month of Ramzan comes to a close, the local community will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.

Andrabi’s remarks came in the aftermath Jamia Masjid’s managing committee Anjuman Auqaf, headed by chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, urging the authorities to allow Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Eidgah managed by Waqf Board.

The authorities had not allowed Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at the Jamia Masjid on Thursday and Friday, respectively, during Ramzan.

“The Auqaf expressed hope that the authorities will not create any interference or obstacles and will facilitate the smooth conduct of Eid prayers at Eidgah, respecting the religious sentiments and the rights of the people,” the auqaf said in a statement.

The Eidgah in downtown Srinagar has been a centre for congregations on Eid festivals, but in recent years, prayers have not been allowed by authorities, citing law-and-order concerns.

“It is urged that no attempts should be made to disallow the prayers, as witnessed on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, which caused widespread resentment and hurt among the people. It is expected that such actions will not be repeated on this sacred occasion,” the statement said.

The auqaf said Mirwaiz will deliver the Eid sermon at Eidgah.

In preparation for the occasion, Mirwaiz Umar visited the Eidgah to review the arrangements and ground conditions.

The auqaf urged the Waqf Board to ensure arrangements for the occasion and appealed to the people to participate in large numbers and maintain discipline.