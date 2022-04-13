Now, former MLA Bains declared PO in rape case
Ludhiana: The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on Tuesday declared Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) head and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in the rape case of 44-year-old woman after he failed to appear before it.
Bains skipped the court hearing and did not respond to warrants issued by the court. His brothers Karamjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, personal assistant Gopi Sharma, ward president of LIP Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Sukhchain Singh, are co-accused in the case.
Bains has been declared proclaimed offender in two separate cases in the past four days.
In another development, additional sessions judge Rashmi Sharma rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Bains.
The court had started proceedings of declaring Bains and other accused as proclaimed offenders on January 19. However, ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, Bains moved the Supreme Court which granted a stay on his arrest for one week from February 3.
Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, counsel for the complainant, said that the police failed to arrest Bains and other accused in the case despite issuance of non-bailable warrants. The court has also ordered to attach the properties of Bains in the case.
A 44-year-old woman had lodged a complaint against Bains for raping her. She had accused his accomplices Karamjit Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi Sharma, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur, alias Bhabi, for helping Bains in the crime on November 16, 2020. After the court orders, the Division number 6 police lodged an FIR on July 7, 2021.
Organs of 4-year-old brain-dead boy save three at PGIMER
Organs of a brain-dead four-year-old boy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have saved the lives of three terminally ill patients. The patient, Gurjot Singh, a resident of Gehal village, Barnala, Punjab, was injured after falling from a height on April 2. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Barnala, but referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brain dead on April 9.
Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration
Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister. According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma,, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.
Moosewala faces flak for calling Punjabis ‘traitors’ in his song
Chandigarh Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party leaders who have accused him of calling the people of Punjab “traitors” in his latest song. Reacting to the song, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the singer of using derogatory language and disrespecting the people of Punjab. “Moosewala has addressed 3 crore Punjabis as gaddar. He has not defamed Punjabis but also used foul language against them,” Kang claimed.
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
Chandigarh: Firm’s contract cancelled for poor maintenance of roundabout
Acting tough against the poor maintenance of roundabouts in the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday ordered cancellation of the agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 4/5-9/8 roundabout. The roundabout's maintenance was allotted to M/s Bhejo Logistic Pvt Ltd for two years from June 12, 2021, to June 11, 2023. But an inspection found the roundabout's upkeep unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.
