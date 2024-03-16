 Now, get treatment for endocrine, breast diseases under one roof at Chandigarh’s PGIMER - Hindustan Times
Now, get treatment for endocrine, breast diseases under one roof at Chandigarh’s PGIMER

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 16, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Specifically designed for patients of endocrine and breast-related diseases, the Endocrine and Breast Surgery Clinic at PGIMER will also provide services to patients suffering from diabetic foot

The department of general surgery at PGIMER on Friday launched its state-of-the-art Endocrine and Breast Surgery Clinic, set up to cater to the increasing cases of thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, neuroendocrine and breast disorders (benign or malignant).

Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, inaugurating the Endocrine and Breast Surgery Clinic on the fourth floor of New OPD. Dr Divya Dahiya, Dr Sanjay Bhadada and other faculty members were also present. (HT Photo)
Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, inaugurating the Endocrine and Breast Surgery Clinic on the fourth floor of New OPD. Dr Divya Dahiya, Dr Sanjay Bhadada and other faculty members were also present. (HT Photo)

Specifically designed for patients of endocrine and breast-related diseases, the clinic will also provide services to patients suffering from diabetic foot. It will function twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, and registration timings will be 12 pm to 1 pm. Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, inaugurated the clinic on the four floor of the New OPD.

On clinic’s launch, Dr Divya Dahiya, professor and head of general surgery unit-II, said, “In our unit, we examine over 80 patients per OPD. With the introduction of this clinic, patients will have access to all necessary facilities under one roof, saving them the hassle of rushing from one place to another.”

Dr Sanjay Bhadada, head of the department of endocrinology; Dr Rakesh Kapoor, department of radiotherapy and faculty from departments of general surgery, nuclear medicine, pathology, biochemistry, radiodiagnosis and hospital administration were also present.

