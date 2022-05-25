Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration’s plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
The court has also sought a response from the central government on whether it has a policy for rehabilitating people who out of necessity encroach upon government land and have right to life as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra acted on the plea of Rajinder Kumar and others, who had sought quashing of the May-14 demolition notices put up by the Chandigarh administration.
It was argued that they had been provided house numbers, ration cards and Aadhaar cards, and were also owners of these houses, situated in Abadi Deh area as per revenue records.
It was informed that as mandated under Section 12 of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, they were not served show-cause notices and were suddenly issued vacation notices one day.
During the hearing, the court asked the UT administration counsel whether the case of residents has been considered as per the terms of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 2015.
UT’s counsel told the court that as per one of the verticals of the scheme, people looking to take its benefit could apply, but the petitioners had not; and other provisions had not been adopted in Chandigarh, due to its size.
Noticing that UT had not issued show-cause notices, the court stayed the demolition drive till October 28, while observing that UT can serve individual notices on the slum dwellers.
Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project back on track
Hanging fire for nearly nine years, the Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project, aimed at decongesting Zirakpur by providing an alternative route to the traffic moving between Ambala and Shimla, is back on track as the National Highways Authority of India has begun the land acquisition process. An estimated ₹800 crore will be spent on the 17-km project that is expected to be completed by March 2023.
Youth arrested for stabbing money lender in Chandigarh
A 22-year-old youth was arrested for stabbing a Kajheri resident after the latter asked him to pay his money back. Police said the accused, Yogesh, alias Sahil, and the victim, Ash Mohammad, 22, lived in the same locality in Kajheri village, Sector 52. According to Ash, Yogesh had borrowed ₹1,500 from him and was not clearing the debt. An injured Ash was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
At 29.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest day in two months, hotter days ahead
In further relief from the scorching heat, the city's maximum temperature dropped from 30.7C on Monday to 29.6C on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in over two months, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 29.6C, Tuesday's maximum temperature was 8.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 29.5C on March 12. The minimum temperature went up slightly from 19.1C on Monday to 20C on Tuesday, but was still 3.3 degrees below normal.
Demolition order: HC denies relief to Chandigarh housing society
The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused to stay its April 21 order under which the Chandigarh Housing Board was directed to immediately demolish third floors of 76 apartment buildings at a Sector-41 housing society. An independent agency, such as PEC, Chandigarh, or IIT Roorkee be roped in to check the structural safety aspect. However, the HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra refused to grant any relief.
Gujarat man held with ₹26-lakh unaccounted cash in Zirakpur
The Zirakpur police on Tuesday arrested a Gujarat resident after recovering ₹26-lakh unaccounted cash from his possession. “During our routine checking of government buses, we found a man carrying a bag with ₹26 lakh in cash in ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 currency denominations. As he did not have any supporting documents, we handed him over to the income tax department for further investigation,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer, Zirakpur.
