Now, online registration mandatory for all play-way schools in Punjab

Punjab social security, women and child development minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Wednesday announced the launch of an online registration portal for play-way schools. A uniform curriculum is also being prepared for children below six years of age, which will be implemented across anganwadi centres, play-way schools and primary schools in Punjab. (Getty Images/Hemera)

Addressing the media at Punjab Bhawan, Dr Baljit said registration on this portal will be mandatory for all play-way schools operating in Punjab as well as for private schools imparting education to children below six years of age. “This step has been taken to ensure effective monitoring of children’s education, safety and overall development,” she said.

She shared that a uniform curriculum was also being prepared for children below six years of age, which will be implemented across anganwadi centres, play-way schools and primary schools.

“The training of anganwadi workers and supervisors will be completed by mid-February. Instead of burdening children with books, education will be imparted through play-based and creative activities,” the minister said.

The minister said nearly 90% of a child’s brain development took place between the ages of zero and six. Therefore, providing quality education and proper nutrition during this crucial period was a top priority of the Punjab government.

She further stated that under Mission Aarambh, parents had been actively connected with their children’s daily learning process. “By sharing digital content, children are being encouraged to learn with their parents at home as well. So far, 2,941 parent groups have been formed under this mission to strengthen parental participation in children’s cognitive development. Parents are also being sent daily activities on their phones so that they can actively participate in the learning process of their children at home,” she said.