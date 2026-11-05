Lara Dutta humbled to be part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, calls Kaikeyi one of the ‘most misunderstood’ women in history

Taking to her Instagram account, Lara shared a few stills of her look as Kaikeyi from the film and penned a long caption to speak about the privilege of being part of a historical journey with Ramayana. She began, "What began many years ago as a fervent wish… to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself… something woven into the very fabric of our being.

In Ramayana, Queen Kaikeyi demands two boons from King Dasharatha that directly affect Rama: Her son, Bharata, be installed as the rightful king and crown prince (Yuvaraja) of Ayodhya, and that Rama be banished to the Dandaka forest for 14 years.

The biggest Indian film has arrived in theatres today. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana , starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, released worldwide on November 5, ahead of the Diwali. Actor Lara Dutta , who plays Kaikeyi in the film, has now penned a heartfelt note on being part of the journey from the start and how she got the chance to play ‘one of the most misunderstood women in history.’

And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity."

She added, “What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity… her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse. A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take. I am humbled. I am deeply grateful.”