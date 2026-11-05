UK man allegedly stored body of ‘soulmate’ with her guinea pigs in freezer for 3 years

A 65-year-old man in the UK allegedly murdered his artist friend and kept her dismembered body in a chest freezer alongside her pet guinea pigs for almost 3 years, a court in Liverpool heard. George Gordon is accused of killing Delia McInerney, 62, in April 2023. (merseyside.police.uk)

According to a report by The Independent, George Gordon is accused of killing Delia McInerney, 62, in April 2023, just days before she was due to move to Portugal for a “new life”. The trial began at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, where prosecutors outlined the circumstances surrounding her death and the alleged concealment of her body.

McInerney’s dismembered remains were reportedly discovered in a chest freezer at Gordon’s flat on January 8 this year, prosecutor Martin Reid KC told the jury. The court heard that Gordon allegedly continued to pose as McInerney after her death, sending messages and emails to her friends and acquaintances. He is also accused of fraudulently accessing thousands of pounds from her bank accounts and obtaining loans and credit cards in her name.

“Unbeknown to them, but known very well to the defendant, Delia McInerney had died in April 2023, at the defendant’s hands. Her dismembered body was found in a chest freezer in the defendant’s flat on January 8 this year,” Reid told the court, as per the outlet.

“In the meantime, the defendant fraudulently obtained thousands of pounds from her bank accounts, and obtained a loan and credit cards in her name,” he added.

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What happened to Delia McInerney? The court heard that McInerney, described by a relative as Gordon’s “soulmate”, frequently stayed at Gordon’s flat when she was not travelling abroad or at her home in Anfield, Liverpool. She was planning to move to Portugal with her 5 pet guinea pigs in April 2023.

After learning about her plans to relocate, Gordon allegedly purchased items, including a sledgehammer and a handsaw, which prosecutors said were consistent with those that would later be used to kill and dismember her. He also collected prescriptions for medications that were subsequently found in her system, the court was told.

On April 11, Gordon recorded a video of McInerney with her guinea pigs. Prosecutors described it as the last footage showing her alive.

McInerney is alleged to have been murdered on the evening of April 11 or in the early hours of April 12. The court heard that her 5 guinea pigs were also killed by drowning.

“These, the Crown says, are the same 5 guinea pigs that Ms McInerney was planning to take to Portugal just two days later, and of which she was so fond. They were, the prosecution says, to meet the same fate as their owner Ms McInerney,” Reid told the jury.

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Man allegedly posed as victim after murder On April 12, more than £2,000 was transferred from McInerney’s bank accounts to Gordon, the court heard. He subsequently ordered a chest freezer from Amazon after visiting a pub for breakfast, where he reportedly had a pint of Strongbow and a double whisky.

Gordon later travelled to Portugal on April 24 and visited a property owned by McInerney. Meanwhile, he allegedly continued to impersonate her in messages to friends and neighbours. Some were reportedly told that McInerney had fallen ill, while others were told she had attended King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023 with Gordon. In one account, she supposedly claimed to have met actors Dame Joanna Lumley and Sir Stephen Fry at Westminster Abbey.

Reid described the account as part of Gordon’s “web of lies”, adding that McInerney’s body was actually lying in the freezer at his flat.

The prosecutor said that Gordon’s “web of lies” began to unravel in December 2025 after someone identifying himself as Chris Cavendish-Gordon, claiming to be a social worker, contacted the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) seeking to have McInerney’s Personal Independence Payment (PIP) transferred to another account.

Following telephone inquiries and financial checks, police arrested Gordon at his flat on January 8 this year. As officers escorted him out, Gordon reportedly told them, “she’s in there”, before adding, “she’s in the freezer”.

Gordon admits killing McInerney but denies murder and causing unnecessary suffering to animals. He initially told police that he had hit her with a hammer to “end her suffering” after she had taken an overdose. However, he now claims he acted in self-defence, the court heard.

The trial is continuing.