Now, people won’t have to rush to govt offices for routine work: Punjab CM Mann

In a citizen-centric initiative aimed at offering government services at doorsteps of people, chief minister Bhagwant Mann launched ‘Aap Di Sarkaar, Aap De Dwar’ scheme at Bhankharpur village in Mohali on Tuesday. The scheme stipulates holding camps at village/ mohalla level to benefit people. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann launched ‘Aap Di Sarkaar, Aap De Dwar’ scheme at Bhankharpur village in Mohali on Tuesday. The scheme stipulates holding camps at village/ mohalla level to benefit people. (HT File Photo)

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said, now people will no longer have to rush to government offices for their routine administrative works. He said now government officials will come at the doorsteps of the people and offer services to them thereby immensely benefiting them.

Mann said this is the real empowerment of people where government will wholeheartedly work for the wellbeing of the masses.

He said the state government has taken the initiative to reach out to the citizens by organising camps across the state. He said that more than 11,600 camps will be organised across the state this month covering rural and urban areas, adding that four camps will be organised in every tehsil of the state daily.

Mann said in the camp, all important officers like SDM, tehsildar, district social security officer (DSSO), district food supply officer (DFSO), station house officer (SHO), district welfare officer (DWO), kanungo, patwari, SDO, Xen and others will be available to accept applications and deliver services. Citing an example, he said that if someone wants to get an affidavit attested or any other document attested, the officer will sit in the camp, and instantly attest and provide the same to citizens.

He said that if someone wants residence certificate for getting admission in college, he/she just needs to bring original documents like Aadhaar card, voter card and others, his/her application shall be applied in camp only, patwari shall be there for verification and teshildar/naib tehsildar will approve certificate which shall be provided on the spot.

Likewise, the chief minister said that 44 major services which the public needs most like residence certificate, caste certificate, income certificate, birth/death certificate, labour registration, pension, rural area certificate and others can be applied and delivered in camps. He said that other than that citizens will be able to give their complaints too in the camps which will be redressed on the spot. Mann said that this first of its kind initiative will go a long way in facilitating the people, adding that deputy commissioners have been given ample funds to resolve minor issues on the spot.

The CM said these camps will go a long way in making the government more accessible and responsive to its citizens’ needs. He said that it will also help in enhancing transparency and accountability within governmental operations. More importantly, he said it will provide a direct channel for citizens to voice their concerns, complaints, and suggestions regarding government services or issues.

The CM said, “The BJP had murdered democracy during the mayoral polls in Chandigarh but the intervention by the Supreme Court is the triumph of democracy”.