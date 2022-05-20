Now, register your pet dog with Chandigarh MC through mobile app
In a move to make pet dog registration easier, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has integrated the online registration facility with the “Im Chandigarh” mobile app.
While sharing this information, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The mobile app will facilitate seamless registration of pet dogs.”
Emphasising the need for registering pet dogs, the commissioner said pet dogs should also be protected by getting them vaccinated against rabies from a government or private veterinary practitioner, duly registered with the Veterinary Council of India or the State Veterinary Council, adding that residents should maintain the vaccination record after getting it attested from the vaccinating authorities.
Apart from registration of pet dogs and submission of vaccination certificate, the Pet Dog Bylaws mandate that the dog be leashed when taken out for walk, ferocious dogs be muzzled and metal registration token be displayed on the dog’s collar at all times. The bylaws allow only two dogs per family and ban breeding of dogs for commercial purposes.
In case a pet defecates in the open, its owner has to clean up after it. The bylaws prohibit pet dogs’ entry to Sukhna Lake, and public parks and gardens, such as Rose Garden, Rock Garden, Leisure Valley, Shanti Kunj, Terrace Garden and Garden of Fragrance.
If the dog bites a person or causes any other harm to them or their property, compensation has to be paid by its owner. Carcasses of dogs cannot be thrown in the open and have to be buried at burial spaces earmarked by MC. Till date, approximately 9,500 pet dogs have been registered with MC.
-
Woman spots leopard, panic in Dera Bassi village
Panic gripped the residents of Janetpur, Dera Bassi, after a woman and some children spotted a leopard in the fields around 11 am on Thursday. Villagers informed the police, who alerted the wildlife department. Swinging into action, the department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and made announcements asking people to stay indoors. A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area.
-
PGIMER Chandigarh launches card to track medical record of patients with inflammatory bowel disease
With an aim to help patients with chronic Inflammatory bowel disease manage the disease effectively, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research launched IBD cards on Thursday, globally celebrated as World IBD Day. IBD, an ongoing illness caused by the inflammation of the intestines, has two main types: ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The IBD card has been designed by PGIMER's gastroenterology department, in association with Colitis and Crohn's Foundation, India.
-
Dera Bassi pharma firm fined ₹5 lakh for violating Water Act
The Punjab Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on a Dera Bassi-based pharmaceutical company for multiple violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. Located in Saidpura village, the firm, Nectar Life Sciences, manufactures antibiotic drugs. During an inspection of the firm's plant in the village on March 29, a PPCB team found untreated effluents being discharged into the fly ash area for stagnation.
-
Chandigarh: Rag-picker batters snatcher to death, held
Angered over the snatching of Raju's rickshaw, a rag-picker battered a 24-year-old youth to death and injured another man while they were asleep in the Sector-38 market in the wee hours of Thursday. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, while he was returning home, Manoj and Kishori, also rag-pickers, intercepted him near the e-Sampark Centre in Sector 38-D. An altercation ensued and the accused forcibly snatched his rickshaw.
-
Chances of light rain in Chandigarh till May 24
After the recent spell of severe heat, some relief is around the corner, as the India Meteorological Department has forecast chances of light rain in the city every day till May 24. The city's maximum temperature continued to rise, going up from 40.3C on Wednesday to 41C on Thursday, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 23.2C on Wednesday to 26.4C on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal.
