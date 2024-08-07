Now, teacher eligibility test certificate valid for life in Haryana

In a major move that will directly benefit those aspiring to become government schoolteachers, the Haryana government on Tuesday extended the validity period of certificates pertaining to passing of state teacher eligibility test (STET) and Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for lifetime. In a major move that will directly benefit those aspiring to become government schoolteachers, the Haryana government on Tuesday extended the validity period of certificates pertaining to passing of state teacher eligibility test (STET) and Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for lifetime. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In an August 6 notification, additional chief secretary (ACS-school education) Vineet Garg further stated that the government has also decided that the STET/ HTET certificates expired on the date of this notification (August 6) will be treated as valid for the advertisements issued for the recruitments of teachers after issuance of this notification.

In October 2020, the state government had extended the validity period of STET/HTET from five years to seven years.

This move is going to benefit thousands of candidates aspiring to become government teachers.

Sources say Haryana government has taken this decision on the lines of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) the validity of which was recently increased from seven years to lifelong.