Will work to make campus student-friendly: Panjab University student president

Fresh off his big victory in the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) election on Wednesday, National Students Union of India’s (NSUI) Jatinder Singh, now the PUCSC president, spoke about working on the lines of “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” underlined by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Jatinder Singh, Panjab University student council president (HT Photo)

Speaking at the Coffee House at the Students Centre, Singh said he was honoured to make his first public address after winning on Thursday, which marks one year of the Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“We will implement Gandhi’s message of ‘Muhabbat ki Dukaan’ and create a positive environment for the students on campus,” Singh, who announced a mini Bharat Jodo Yatra rally to thank the campus for their trust, said.

On being asked if having the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the helm of Punjab would lead to any problems for the NSUI led student council, Singh said the state has a stake in Panjab University and it is the government’s duty to provide funds for the working of the varsity.

“If there are any problems, we will also speak with senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and try to get funds from them by putting forward the problems that the students of PU are facing. When Rahul Gandhi had visited the varsity earlier he had donated some funds for its working,” Singh added.

Singh said that having PUCSC members represent different parties won’t be a problem as at the end of the day they all represented the varsity and will work for its betterment.