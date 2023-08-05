Nuh violence: security beefed up outside all religious places in Ludhiana

The police on Saturday tightened security outside all major religious places in the city in the wake of the violence in Nuh in Haryana. HT Image

The senior officers have been asked to review the security of the religious centres and to hold meetings with all communities to maintain law and order situation in the city.

The police officials also interacted with the members of the management body of the religious institutions and discussed steps to further strengthen the security. They also checked the working of CCTV cameras.

On Friday, joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra also visited Jama Masjid in Field Ganj and other major religious centres to review security.

The representatives of management committees of the religious places have been asked to immediately alert police if they notice any suspicious activity.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said that the police are taking all preventive measures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON