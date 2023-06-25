Occultist booked for raping woman in Fatehabad

An occultist was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Haryana’s Fatehabad in September last year. An investigation into the matter is on.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was ill and her father took her to an occultist in a neighbouring village. “The occultist told my father that I had some problem and he will resolve it while visiting our home. Two days later, he came to my house and took me inside a room. He offered me some ash, after taking which I fall unconscious and he raped me. Then, the occultist asked me to visit after three days. When I visited his place, he showed me some obscene pictures clicked by him and assaulted me,” she added.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said a case has been registered against the occultist at Fatehabad women police station under Sections 328, 354-A, 376(2)(N), 377, 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation into the matter is on.