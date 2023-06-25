Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Occultist booked for raping woman in Fatehabad

Occultist booked for raping woman in Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 25, 2023 12:06 AM IST

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said a case has been registered against the occultist at Fatehabad women police station under Sections 328, 354-A, 376(2)(N), 377, 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation into the matter is on.

An occultist was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Haryana’s Fatehabad in September last year.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was ill and her father took her to an occultist in a neighbouring village. “The occultist told my father that I had some problem and he will resolve it while visiting our home. Two days later, he came to my house and took me inside a room. He offered me some ash, after taking which I fall unconscious and he raped me. Then, the occultist asked me to visit after three days. When I visited his place, he showed me some obscene pictures clicked by him and assaulted me,” she added.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said a case has been registered against the occultist at Fatehabad women police station under Sections 328, 354-A, 376(2)(N), 377, 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation into the matter is on.

