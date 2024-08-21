Of 14 state-run varsities, 10 without regular V-Cs

Strap: With new governor Gulab Chand Kataria taking charge, the Mann govt is hopeful of breaking the deadlock over V-Cs appointment Adhocism has hit higher educational institutes in Punjab hard with 10 of the total 14 state universities functioning without a regular vice-chancellor (V-C). (HT File)

Adhocism has hit higher educational institutes in Punjab hard with 10 of the total 14 state universities functioning without a regular vice-chancellor (V-C).

The situation has prevailed in state-run universities due to tug war between chief minister Bhagwant Mann and former governor Banwarilal Purohit over appointment of V-Cs. As per the regulations, the governor is the chancellor of universities in Punjab and can select a name from the panel of three nominees sent by state government for selection of the V-C of a particular university. However, the Mann government got the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the assembly seeking replacing the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of state-run universities. But President Droupadi Murmu refused to clear the Bill and returned it without assent in July this year.

For technical universities, Susheel Mittal, V-C of the IK Gujral PTU, also oversees the functioning of Sardar Beant Singh State University in Gurdaspur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University in Ferozepur. Sandeep Kansal, dean of the faculty of sciences at PTU-Bathinda, is handling the additional responsibilities at the institute following a court intervention regarding the appointment of a V-C.

Similar is the situation at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Jagat Guru Nanak Dev State Open University, Patiala, where the process of the selection of new V-Cs had been initiated but could not be competed. While the GNDU and open university V-Cs have got extension till selection of new incumbents, the secretary higher education is the officiating in-charge of Punjabi University.

The post of V-Cs of other universities are also vacant.

Purohit had raised concerns over adhocism in state-run universities and even objected the government over selection of V-Cs of some universities during his tenure.

With the new governor Gulab Chand Kataria taking charge, the government is hopeful of breaking the deadlock. “The process of screening of names for the selection of V-Cs has been done but the file has not been forwarded to the governor,” said an official aware of the matter.

Secretary, higher education, Punjab, KK Yadav said that the process to appoint V-Cs has been initiated and the names to be included in the panel will be decided in the next few days. “We want early selection of V-Cs, but due process has to be adopted. The selections will be made in the next few days,” he said.

As far as selection of V-Cs of technical universities are concerned, the file is pending with the chief minister, said officials privy to the development.