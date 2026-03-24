Official’s suicide: Bhullar arrested, to be produced in Amritsar court on Tuesday: Police

Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged suicide of a state warehousing corporation official in Amritsar, amid calls by the victim’s family for a CBI probe and a post-mortem examination under the supervision of a judicial magistrate. Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged suicide of a state warehousing corporation official in Amritsar, amid calls by the victim’s family for a CBI probe and a post-mortem examination under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.

“Bhullar was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district,” said Fatehgarh Sahib superintendent of police (SP) Jaskirat Singh.

Police said Bhullar was being brought from Mandi Gobindgarh to Amritsar.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison early Saturday. A video appeared in which he purportedly claimed harassment by Bhullar, who resigned as minister later in the day at the direction of chief minister Bhagwant Mann amid the row.

The Amritsar police on Saturday night booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Randhawa’s family moved the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday, seeking the post-mortem at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Randhawa’s wife Upinder Kaur also pressed for a CBI probe into the entire matter.

Amritsar deputy commissioner of police (investigation) RPS Sandhu said Bhullar will be produced in a local court on Tuesday. “Our teams will bring Bhullar to Amritsar from Fatehgarh Sahib. He will be presented in the court on Tuesday,” he added.

Mann, on his part, asserted that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the law irrespective of any position they hold. “For me, the entire Punjab is one family. If anyone in Punjab violates the law, strict action will be taken against him, no matter what position he holds or whether he is a relative or an influential person. Shielding anyone is not our party’s agenda,” said Mann in a post on X.

Prior to his arrest, Bhullar released a statement rejecting rumours that he was fleeing the police. He said: “Every decision in my life has been guided by public welfare and the path of truth”, and that claims of him absconding were entirely false. Asserting that he has never run away from the truth, Bhullar said he has complete faith in the law of the country and unwavering trust in the justice system. “I have not run anywhere; I am here in my Punjab. With faith in truth and justice, I am voluntarily surrendering myself in Mandi Gobindgarh,” Bhullar said.

According to the complaint filed by Randhawa’s wife, the officer was being blackmailed and threatened to skew a warehouse tender in favour of the former minister’s father. She also alleged that on March 13, Randhawa was summoned to Bhullar’s Patti residence, assaulted, and forced at gunpoint to sign a false confession claiming he took a ₹10 lakh bribe to favour another party.

The suicide by Randhawa had triggered a political row with Opposition parties taking on the Mann government and jointly holding a protest, demanding the arrest of Bhullar and a CBI probe into the matter.

In Delhi, Union home minister Amit Shah promised to immediately order a CBI inquiry into Randhawa’s suicide if all Punjab MPs give him a written request on the matter. The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP from Amritsar. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking suo motu cognisance in the death of Randhawa and a court-monitored probe to ensure truth, accountability, and protection for the family.

The BJP on Monday held district-wise protests against the AAP government over the issue of Randhawa’s suicide.