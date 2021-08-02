One arrested for bovine smuggling in Majitha, 12 cows recovered

Police have arrested a Ludhiana-based man near Bhoma canal in Majitha sub-division of Amritsar district for allegedly smuggling and slaughtering cows.

A truck carrying 12 cows from Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur was impounded and the accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar in Ludhiana, was arrested on the spot. The police have identified one more person involved in the racket as Fatehgarh Churian resident Sukhdev Masih, who is absconding.

“We laid a naka near the Bhoma canal after we got a tip-off that a truck was coming from Fatehgarh Churian side, in which some cattle were being transported to various states. The accused are into stealing cattle and further selling them for slaughter to earn money,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdeep Singh.

“A truck (PB-10-ES-0967) was stopped at the naka and 12 cows were recovered from it. The driver Gurpreet Singh was arrested immediately,” he said.

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and

Section 13 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at the Majitha police station.