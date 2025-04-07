Menu Explore
One held in connection with Rohtak triple murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 07, 2025 05:48 AM IST

In the incident, three persons were shot dead and two others sustained injuries after eight bike-borne men opened fire at them outside a liquor vend at Bohar village on September 24 last year.

The crime investigation agency (CIA-2) of Rohtak police on Sunday arrested a criminal, who was absconding in connection with the murder of three persons outside a liquor vend at Bohar village in the district on September 20, 2024.

Accused in triple murder in Rohtak in police custody on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Accused in triple murder in Rohtak in police custody on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Rainakpura village in Rohtak. He was carrying a bounty of 5,000 on his head. The other assailants in the case were arrested earlier.



CIA-2 in-charge Satish Kumar said that the accused was produced before a local court, which sent him on three-day police remand. He said that they will ascertain more details and involvement of other persons in the triple murder.

