One held in connection with Rohtak triple murder case

The crime investigation agency (CIA-2) of Rohtak police on Sunday arrested a criminal, who was absconding in connection with the murder of three persons outside a liquor vend at Bohar village in the district on September 20, 2024.
The accused has been identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Rainakpura village in Rohtak. He was carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 on his head. The other assailants in the case were arrested earlier.
In the incident, three persons were shot dead and two others sustained injuries after eight bike-borne men opened fire at them outside a liquor vend at Bohar village on September 24 last year.
CIA-2 in-charge Satish Kumar said that the accused was produced before a local court, which sent him on three-day police remand. He said that they will ascertain more details and involvement of other persons in the triple murder.