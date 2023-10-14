One killed in group clash in Ludhiana
A man in Shimlapuri assaulted his neighbor with bricks and a sharp-edged weapon after he proposed to his sister. The neighbor's father intervened and was fatally assaulted. The accused managed to escape and a murder case has been filed against him. CCTV footage of the incident has been procured by the police.
A resident of Star Road of Shimlapuri assaulted his neighbour with bricks and a sharp-edged weapon for proposing to his sister on Saturday afternoon. When the father of the neighbour intervened, the accused also assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapons, which proved fatal, as the man died minutes after he was taken to hospital. His son also suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital.
On being informed, the Daba police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. After the crime, the accused managed to escape. The victim has been identified as Dargai Parsad, 55, of Star Road, Shimlapuri.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area-B) Sandeep Vadhera said Pardeep Kumar stopped the accused’s sister on the street and proposed her for befriending him. The girl opposed it and slapped Pardeep. The duo indulged in a verbal spat over the issue and called their families. Their family members also indulged in a scuffle.
Things turned ugly after the accused assaulted Pardeep with bricks and sharp-edged weapons. When Pardeep’s father Dargai Parsad came to his rescue, the accused assaulted him too that left both of them injured. The family rushed them to hospital, where Parsad succumbed to his injuries, while Pardeep’s condition is stated to be stable.
The ACP added that the Daba Police lodged a murder case against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest, who managed to escape after the incident.
The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed on the street. The police have procured the CCTV footage.
