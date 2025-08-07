Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
One seat per course reserved for orphans in technical institutions in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 10:41 pm IST

This applies to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, engineering colleges and pharmacy institutes of the state

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced reservation of one seat per course for orphaned students across all government, government-aided and private technical education institutions in the state.

A government spokesperson stated that admissions under this new category would be based strictly on merit, with eligibility determined through verification by competent authorities. (File)
A government spokesperson stated that admissions under this new category would be based strictly on merit, with eligibility determined through verification by competent authorities. Importantly, this move does not involve increasing the total number of sanctioned seats or imposing any additional infrastructural or financial burden on institutions. Instead, it focuses on better utilisation of existing resources to promote inclusivity without compromising quality.

