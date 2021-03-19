IND USA
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

‘Only women with two or less kids eligible for maternity leave’

Punjab and Haryana high court dismisses PGIMER nursing officer’s plea for maternity leave for her first biological child, stating her husband already has two children from his first marriage
By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:26 AM IST

A woman can avail of maternity leave only if she has two or less surviving children, irrespective of whether they are biological or not, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ruled.

The high court bench of justice Jaswant Singh and justice Sant Parkash passed the order while dismissing the plea of a nursing officer, working with Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, who had challenged the hospital’s decision to reject her maternity leave.

The petitioner had applied for the leave following the birth of her first biological child after marrying a man, who already had two children from his first marriage.

However, the leave request for June 2019 to September 2019 was denied by PGIMER and converted into earned leave.

She had challenged this before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). But did not get any relief and approached the high court in February 2021.

PGIMER had told the court that the woman had entered the names of the two children from her husband’s first marriage in the office record, and availed of child care leave and treatment facility for them on many occasions.

Citing Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, the hospital had said that as she already had two surviving children, she was not eligible for maternity leave.

The nursing officer had argued that she had sought the leave for her first biological child and PGIMER could not deprive her of her legitimate right to maternity leave on the artificial analogy of having two surviving children.

While dismissing her plea, the high court bench observed that perusal of the service rules will reveal that maternity leave can be granted to a female government servant only if she had less than two surviving children.

“Though the petitioner is not the biological mother of the two children born from the first wedlock of her husband, she cannot deny the fact that now she is their mother,” the court observed. It also took note of the fact that she has also availed of child care leave for the two children.

“In view of this, any child born to her is to be considered as the third child,” the bench said, while upholding CAT’s decision to deny her relief.

The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

UT excise department receives 162 bids for 80 liquor vends

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
UT excise and taxation department has received 162 bids for 80 liquor vends
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Stone crushing, mining put Yamunanagar on 26th spot among world’s 30 most-polluted cities

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
As per a report released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, this Haryana district has an average AQI of 74.5
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Bring more groups under ambit of vaccination drive in Chandigarh, say experts

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Currently, as per the central government directives, people aged above 60 are eligible for inoculation, while those in the age group of 45 to 59 are eligible for the shot only if they have certain comorbidities specified by the Centre
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dehradun youth killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST
A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Wednesday night
Police said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the Manuke Gill village in bus stand in Moga on Thursday. (GPicture for representational purposes only)
chandigarh news

Sisters shot dead by sarpanch’s son in Punjab’s Moga

By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The accused, Gurvir Singh, is on the run, say police adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him; motive of the crime unclear
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases remain over 200 for second day in a row

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The daily Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh shot up to 211 on Thursday against Wednesday’s 201, pushing the active cases to 1,466, highest in the past six months
No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT
chandigarh news

No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT

By Surender Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The court has now directed that after registration of FIR and commencement of investigation, no representation/request on behalf of accused to examine his/her innocence would be entertained by police and no parallel inquiry would be initiated
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Capt confident Sidhu will join back in his cabinet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Says will leave no stone unturned to fulfil promises made to the people of Punjab before going back to them to seek their blessing once more
Amrit Nagpal, the vice president of DMCH was vaccinated during the third phase of the drive in Ludhiana on March 1. ( (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana admn’s move to include more groups for vaccination hailed

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Ludhiana became one of the first cities in Punjab to offer the vaccine to non-listed groups, including judges, lawyers, teachers, bank staff, journalists and members of NGOs
Doaba becomes Punjab’s Covid hotspot
chandigarh news

Doaba becomes Punjab’s Covid hotspot

By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Of total 2,417 fresh cases in the state on Thursday, 998 are from the Doaba region; Jalandhar tops the list with 467 cases
Haryana CM ML Khattar said that students already studying in private schools were admitted in government schools to avail certain benefits. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Bogus admissions detected after Aadhaar-based admissions started

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday informed the Vidhan Sabha that over two lakh bogus admissions were detected in schools after Aadhaar-based admissions was introduced
(HT File/Reuters)
chandigarh news

Covid death toll mounts to 1,000 in Himachal

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The death toll due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) touched the 1000-mark in Himachal on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the contagion
Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station for the Punjab municipal elections at Majitha in Amritsar on February 14. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Election of civic body posts: Cong caught between rulebook and local leaders’ preferences

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had categorically conveyed that 50% reservation for the women candidates should be implemented in true spirit
READ FULL STORY
Close
SGPC president Jagir Kaur being honoured by during a religious function to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Baba Bakala in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)
SGPC president Jagir Kaur being honoured by during a religious function to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Baba Bakala in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

400th birth anniv of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Amid Covid surge, thousands take part in Baba Bakala event

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:49 PM IST
SGPC chief Jagir Kaur says government should desist from creating hurdles for devotees to attend religious events
