Op Bluestar anniv: Punjab CM visits Golden Temple, meets jathedar
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Sunday, the eve of the Operation Bluestar’s 38th anniversary. The CM also had a closed-door meeting with Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s flip-flop over his security cover.
Mann spent around two hours at the Golden Temple complex, where the Army in June 1984 had carried out an operation to eliminate militants. The anniversary of this operation, which led to several casualties, will be observed amid a tight security on Monday.
Later, Mann visited the jathedar’s official residence for a meeting. The meeting lasted for over an hour, and no one else was allowed to enter the room.
“During the deliberations, they discussed the social and religious issues being confronted by the state. Bhagwant Mann and Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib also discussed the issues pertaining to more involvement of the youth for putting the state on a high-growth trajectory,” reads the statement issued by the government.
It is not clear whether the issue of jathedar’s security came up during the meeting. Hours after stoking a controversy by partially removing his security cover, the Punjab government on May 28 had sought to restore it.
However, the jathedar — who just days before this controversy had advised Sikhs to keep licensed weapons, drawing criticism from Mann — refused to take back the security men, saying that Sikh youngsters and Khalsa Panth were enough to protect him. Later, the central government also provided Z security cover to him.
Earlier, after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Mann said he had prayed for communal harmony, peace and brotherhood in Punjab. The CM said the Golden Temple and Akal Takht have for long remained a source of both worldly and spiritual powers, and “not only Sikhs but every Punjabi derive power from this land blessed by the great Gurus”.
“This visit has filled me with a new vigour and enthusiasm to serve the people of the state with a missionary zeal,” said the CM, who also listened to the Dhadi Wars (ballads of war heroes) in front of the Akal Takht.
Radicals take out procession
Meanwhile, the Dal Khalsa and other separatist groups on Sunday took out a march in the city to push for their demand for Khalistan and to pay tributes to those killed in the Operation Bluestar.
Carrying Khalistan flags and placards and raising slogans in support of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his slain aides, the procession culminated at the Akal Takht.
Security forces are on a high alert ahead of the anniversary. Four companies of paramilitary forces — two each of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) — besides the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed in Amritsar after the state government sent a request to the Centre. Besides, Punjab Police personnel are also deployed across the city in huge numbers.
